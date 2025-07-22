ALAN CARR'S ADVENTURES WITH AGATHA CHRISTIE

Premieres Saturdays, July 26, Aug. 2 and Aug. 30, 2025 at 7 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream the series now with KPBS Passport!

British comedian, TV personality and lifelong Agatha Christie fanboy Alan Carr is going on a very personal adventure in search of the quintessentially British places that inspired Christie’s most beloved characters, Miss Marple and Hercule Poirot.

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: “Agatha” airs Saturday, July 26 at 7 p.m. on KPBS TV - Alan Carr uncovers the clues behind the greatest crime writer of all time, Agatha Christie. Along the way, he meets fellow fans like Reverend Richard Cole and visit locations including Burgh Island and Greenway House which helped influence some of her most successful novels. Later, biographer Laura Thompson discusses Christie's mysterious disappearance in 1926.

American Public Television Alan Carr traveling to Burgh Island

Episode 2: “Miss Marple” airs Saturday, Aug. 2 at 7 p.m. on KPBS TV - Alan Carr is on the trail of one of Agatha Christie's best-loved characters: Miss Marple. Visiting locations across London and Devon, he’ll get to know the real Miss Marple and find out what inspired Christie to create the famed silver-haired sleuth.

American Public Television Alan Carr at Burgh Island

Episode 3: “Poirot” airs Saturday, Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. on KPBS TV - Alan Carr investigates his favorite Agatha Christie character, the inimitable detective Hercule Poirot. Visiting locations across London and Devon, Alan gets to step literally into Poirot's shoes as he gets kitted out in his original suit, learns the secret of recreating that memorable walk and finds out just what makes the perfect Poirot moustache. Later, Alan "takes part" in a performance of "Witness For The Prosecution."

American Public Television Alan Carr dressed as Poirot

