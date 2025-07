How California stepped up to fund a crisis hotline

Good Morning, I’m Lawrence K. Jackson, truly grateful to be here with you ….it’s Monday, July 21st

HOW CALIFORNIA STEPPED UP WHEN AN LGBTQ CRISIS HOTLINE WAS CUT..

More on that next. But first... the headlines….

THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION JUST TURNED OVER MEDICAID RECEIPTS AND PERSONAL DATA TO HOMELAND SECURITY FOR OVER 79 MILLION MEDICAID ENROLEES

THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ALSO INCLUDES ADDRESSES AND ETHNICITIES IN A CONSTANT EFFORT OF THE ADMINISTRATION TO TRACK DOWN UNDOCUMENTED IMMIGRANTS LIVING IN THE U.S.

NOW FOR US HERE IN SD THAT WOULD BE MEDI-CAL WHICH IS CALIFORNIA’S MEDICAID PROGRAM

THAT PROGRAM HAS ROUGHLY 882 THOUSAND RECIPIENTS

WHITE HOUSE CHIEF OF STAFF MILLER SAID ICE OFFICERS HAVE A GOAL OF 3 THOUSAND ARRESTS A DAY

THE SAN DIEGO COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS WILL MEET TO CONFIRM THE RESULTS OF THEIR JULY FIRST SPECIAL ELECTION

PALOMA AGUIRRE (PRONUN) WILL BE SWORN IN AS THE NEWLY-ELECTED SUPERVISOR ON JULY 22ND AND WILL REPRESENT DISTRICT 1

PREVIOUSLY PALOMA BECAME THE FIRST LATINA MAYOR OF IB, CALIFORNIA’S MOST SOUTHERNMOST COASTAL COMMUNITY

THE BOARD DURING THIS MEETING ALSO PLANS TO HOLDS ELECTIONS VIA VOTE FOR OTHER BOARD POSITIONS LIKE CHAIR AND VICE-CHAI

From KPBS, you're listening to San Diego News Now.

CALIFORNIA WILL KEEP THE TREVOR PROJECT’S LGBTQ-PLUS CRISIS LINE RUNNING AFTER FEDERAL FUNDING WAS CUT.

THE HOTLINE FIELDED OVER 230-THOUSAND CONTACTS THIS YEAR.

LOCAL PERFORMER AND FORMER CRISIS COUNSELOR FOR THE TREVOR PROJECT, JUSTIN RENAISSANCE, REMEMBERS ANSWERING CALLS THE NIGHT DONALD TRUMP WAS ELECTED IN 2016.

CA988 2A (0:17)

The crisis line is so important for Lgbtq+ youth in order to maintain their safety. I just really hope that our community can step up and help them to feel welcomed and to feel like it's okay to be who they are.

IN SAN DIEGO, LGBTQ-PLUS TEENS ARE THREE TIMES MORE LIKELY THAN THEIR STRAIGHT PEERS TO CONSIDER SUICIDE. WHILE SUPPORT SERVICES ARE AVAILABLE, THEY’RE STRETCHED THIN. AND EXPERTS SAY THE REGION NEEDS 18,500 MORE MENTAL HEALTH WORKERS BY 2027.

THE MEXICAN CONSULATE IN SAN DIEGO IS LAUNCHING A NEW PROGRAM OFFERING FREE LEGAL SERVICES TO LGBTQ+ MEXICANS. THE SPECIAL DEFENSE PROGRAM FOR INCLUSION, KNOWN BY ITS SPANISH ACRONYM DETI, OFFERS REPRESENTATION IN CASES OF DISCRIMINATION, LABOR VIOLATIONS, DOMESTIC VIOLENCE AND MORE. EMEN MAURUS (EM-in MORE-us) IS ONE OF THE ATTORNEYS WORKING FOR THE PROGRAM. HE SAYS MANY IMMIGRANTS IN THE UNITED STATES ARE LIVING IN FEAR.

DETI 2A 0:14

EM: "It's also a difficult time to be a member of the transgender community, LGB community, and so when you have an immigrant who is also LGBT, they're standing really at the crosshairs of being targeted."

MEXICAN NATIONALS CAN ACCESS THE SERVICES BY VISITING THE CONSULATE IN LITTLE ITALY OR BY CALLING 619-231-3847.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP AND HIS REPUBLICAN ALLIES IN CONGRESS HAVE ELIMINATED FEDERAL FUNDING FOR PBS AND NPR STATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY.

AND THIS STATION IS NO EXCEPTION – HERE AT KPBS WE’RE NOW DEALING WITH AN ANNUAL LOSS UPWARDS OF 4 MILLION DOLLARS. SOME OTHER STATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO SHUTDOWN.

REPORTER AMITA SHARMA SAT DOWN WITH KPBS GENERAL MANAGER DEANNA MACKEY TO BETTER UNDERSTAND THE IMPACT OF THESE CUTS.

CPBCUT (as) TRT (2:18) SOQ: "Thank you. Thank you."

TAG: THAT WAS KPBS REPORTER AMITA SHARMA WITH KPBS GENERAL MANAGER DEANNA MACKEY. AND A REMINDER, OUR REPORTERS AT KPBS ARE INDEPENDENT OF STATION MANAGEMENT. DEANNA WAS NOT GIVEN OUR QUESTIONS IN ADVANCE.

That's it for the podcast today. As always you can find more San Diego news online at KPBS dot org.