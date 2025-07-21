Trump has a welcome message for new citizens. It's different from past presidents

Over the past two decades, it's become a tradition for each president to craft their own speech to welcome new citizens.

These video messages, played at naturalization ceremonies nationwide, are brief but experts in presidential rhetoric say they are important — not only are they meaningful to newly naturalized citizens, but they provide insight on how each president values immigration and their broader vision for the country.

President Trump, whose second term has been marked by his hardline approach to immigration, released a new naturalization ceremony video last month.

"Today you receive one of the most priceless gifts ever granted by human hands. You become a citizen of the United States of America," Trump said.

Trump went on to welcome new citizens into the "national family," adding that they now have a responsibility to "fiercely guard" and preserve American culture, including the freedom of speech, religion and the right to bear arms.

" That fits into his larger narrative, but that's not usually what you see at an American naturalization ceremony. It's much more of a celebration and I'm not saying that Trump doesn't celebrate those ideas, but it's less celebratory than his predecessors," said Jason Edwards, a communications professor at Bridgewater State University in Massachusetts who has studied presidential welcomes to new citizens.

Departure from past presidents' remarks

Only a handful of presidents have delivered remarks at naturalization ceremonies, either through video or in person. That includes Gerald Ford, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

Edwards said most have centered their message on how immigrants enrich and renew the country whereas Trump's remarks emphasized what the U.S. has to offer new citizens.

"No matter where you come from, you now share a home and a heritage with some of the most exceptional heroes, legends, and patriots to ever walk the face of the earth," Trump said in his speech.

" There's no heterogeneity, there's no celebration of diversity, there's no celebration of past immigrants," Edwards said.

A spokesman for the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, or USCIS, which released Trump's video, said his message is "an essential one" and would be part of naturalization ceremonies moving forward.

That message: "U.S. citizenship is a privilege and reserved for those who respect our laws, culture, and history," USCIS spokesman Matthew Tragesser said in a press release about the video.

In both his first and second term, Trump avoided using the word "immigrant" altogether in his video message congratulating new citizens. That also strayed from his predecessors, who often called the U.S. a nation of immigrants and acknowledged the journey that newcomers took to become American citizens.

Biden, for example, spoke about immigrants' sacrifices and courage, adding that his own ancestors immigrated to the U.S. from Ireland.

"I don't wanna say it's an erasure, but it's wanting to kind of erase that idea — you're no longer an immigrant, you are a citizen," Edwards said, referring to Trump's remarks.

Instead, Trump shifted the focus to the idea of a "national family," which often implies loyalty and obligation, according to Matthew Eshbaugh-Soha, a political science professor at the University of North Texas.

Eshbaugh-Soha added the emphasis on family and the explicit reference to the right to bear arms are consistent with traditional conservative values — which is also unusual for ceremonial speeches like naturalization events.

"That idea of American family is very much in line with this idea of America first," he said.

Generally, Trump's rhetoric on immigration has intensified during his second term, especially during his most recent presidential campaign, according to Jennifer Mercieca, a historian of American political rhetoric at Texas A&M University.

" The metaphors that he used about immigration, whether it was an invasion, whether immigrants were poisoning the blood of the nation and things like that," Mercieca said. "Those are very salient ways of talking about immigration and very different from the ways that previous presidents have done."



Copyright 2025 NPR