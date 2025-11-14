San Diego residents brace for heavy rain with last year's flood trauma still fresh

The San Diego region could get up to three inches of rain this weekend as a Pacific storm moves.

The unsettled atmosphere out of the west and north is expected to deliver heavier rain late Friday and over the morning and afternoon Saturday, with a chance of thunderstorms during the period, according to the National Weather Service.

The agency has issued a flood watch for the San Diego region, effective from late Friday through Saturday evening.

Residents along Chollas Creek are bracing for the upcoming storm, with memories of the January 2024 flood still fresh in their minds.

"The water come over here," Southcrest resident Javier Aguayo said, pointing to a spot on his house about 4 feet tall. "(It) covered my bed and I gotta get out.”

Aguayo was recovering from back surgery when that January storm hit. He still remembers the struggle to get to safety.

“I lay down here last time and the water come over here," he said, walking through a room to point out the area. "We got out that way and run out to the alley.”

He’s still rebuilding from that flood. Now with the storm approaching, Aguayo said he doesn't know how to feel.

“I still don’t finish my house. All my drainage are plugged," Aguayo said. "And the city said it was going to do something. They don’t do anything. So it’s another rain come over and I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

The city recently cleared the channels in Chollas Creek, as well as the storm drains and inlets with a history of debris buildup.

Aguayo’s neighbor, Kaela Estrada, said she doesn’t know what to expect. The fact that the creek has been cleared makes her even more anxious.

“Because it seems like the creek is more — a lot more open," she said. "So, more pockets of water can kind of just build up right there versus going through it.”

The city's Storm Water Department said it's doubled down on channel maintenance since the January 2024 flooding. But despite the strides it's made, Stormwater Department Director Todd Snyder told the City Council's Environment Committee on Thursday, significant gaps remain.

“With the difficult budget situation, we've had to significantly cut back on overtime, so we're not able to address much of any of this work under these unfunded programs,” he said.

The storm is weighing a lot on Aguayo's mind.

"I don't feel good. It's a lot of stress," he said. "A lot of stress."

The city said it has crews monitoring the creek throughout the entire weekend. Residents can report storm-related issues, such as flooding or downed trees, by using the Get It Done app or by calling (619) 527-7500.