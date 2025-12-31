San Diegans urged to prepare for another holiday storm

San Diego's leaders on Tuesday asked residents to prepare for the second winter storm in as many weeks, set to dump rain on the region from Wednesday through the weekend.

Additionally, strong high tides known as "king tides" are expected to hit the region between Thursday and Sunday.

During last week's storm, which brought coastal areas in San Diego between 0.4 to 0.65 inches of rain, city crews responded to more than 250 storm- related incidents, including 151 reports of downed trees and limbs.

For safety, people are encouraged to avoid parking under trees during or ahead of a storm.

"Our city teams remain committed to ensuring operations continue running smoothly and we're able to meet the needs of those who rely on us, whether it's through maintenance, inspections or coordinated response planning," said Stormwater Department Assistant Deputy Director Amanda Parra.

During the rains, crews from the city's Storm Patrol operation will be monitoring areas throughout the city and responding to incidents, such as temporary flooding and downed trees or branches.

Residents can report storm-related issues, such as flooding or downed trees, by using the Get It Done app or by calling 619-527-7500. If it is a life- threatening emergency, call 911.

San Diego's stormwater department is cleaning storm drains and inlets with a history of debris buildup, along with sweeping streets. City staff will be monitoring more than 46,000 storm drains during the storm for any issues.

Employees will also monitor recently cleared channels in the Chollas Creek area, which saw heavy flooding and property damage in the winter storms of January 2024.

Residents can reduce the risk of flooding near their homes and properties by taking a few simple steps:

— Sweep and pick up trash, leaves, grass clippings and other debris that collect around storm drains and curb gutters near the home.

— Keep the lids securely closed on trash and recycle bins when placing them out on the street for collection. Place each bin 2 to 3 feet away from the curb so as not to impede stormwater.

— Turn off irrigation to save water and minimize runoff.

— Do not open or lift manhole covers in the event of street flooding.

The city asked that people not try to drive, ride or walk through flood waters.

Sandbags are also available in limited supply and can be picked up at 11 recreation centers centrally located in each City Council district. Sandbags are limited to 10 bags per city of San Diego household or business, but sand is not provided.

Sandbags are available during recreation center open hours at:



Council District 1 - Pacific Beach Recreation Center, 1405 Diamond St.;

Council District 2 (inland) - North Clairemont Recreation Center, 4421 Bannock Ave.;

Council District 2 (coastal) - Robb Field Athletic Area, 2525 Bacon St.;

Council District 3 - Golden Hill Recreation Center, 2600 Golf Course Drive;

Council District 4 - Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center, 6401 Skyline Drive;

Council District 5 - Scripps Ranch Recreation Center, 11454 Blue Cypress Drive;

Council District 6 - Standley Recreation Center, 3585 Governor Drive;

Council District 7 - Allied Gardens Recreation Center, 5155 Greenbrier Ave.;

Council District 8 - Silver Wing Recreation Center, 3737 Arey Drive;

Council District 8 - Southcrest Recreation Center, 4149 Newton Ave.; and

Council District 9 - City Heights Recreation Center, 4380 Landis St.

The city is also taking steps to fortify homeless shelters with sandbags and have contingency plans in place in the event of flooding.