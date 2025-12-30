MTS, NCTD offering free late-night transit on New Year's Eve

The celebration of the New Year always comes with the danger of some people driving while drunk. But people who want a ride home on New Year’s Eve that’s safe and cheap could find it on San Diego and North County public transit.

“Tens of thousands of people are going to be out having a good time on New Year’s Eve,” said Stephen Whitburn, San Diego city councilman and chairman of the Metropolitan Transit System (MTS).

“We want to support that but we also want to make sure everybody is getting home safely so we’re encouraging people not to drink and drive, to consider taking public transit,” Whitburn said.

In San Diego County, Whitburn said, there are typically thousands more people using transit on New Year’s Eve. This year the MTS and the North County Transit District (NCTD) will be offering free service Wednesday night, and trolleys will be running later.

“We are going to have additional service that actually continues all the way past midnight. And transit is going to be free all around San Diego County on New Year’s eve after 6 p.m.,” Whitburn said.

The last trains on local trolley lines, and North County’s SPRINTER service, will depart for their final run between 2 and 2:30 a.m.

“Transit is the reliable, stress-free option to get you where you need to go this New Year’s Eve,” said NCTD Board Chair and Carlsbad Mayor Pro Tempore Priya Bhat-Patel. “Take advantage of extra late-night trains and free rides to celebrate safely.”

For more information on transit schedules and free service visit the MTS and NCTD websites.