Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Quality of Life

MTS, NCTD offering free late-night transit on New Year's Eve

By Thomas Fudge / Science and Technology Reporter
Contributors: Matthew Bowler / Video Journalist
Published December 30, 2025 at 3:17 PM PST
A Blue Line MTS Trolley train in Barrio Logan, San Diego, Feb. 21, 2018.
Matt Hoffman
/
KPBS
A Blue Line MTS Trolley train in Barrio Logan, San Diego, Feb. 21, 2018.

The celebration of the New Year always comes with the danger of some people driving while drunk. But people who want a ride home on New Year’s Eve that’s safe and cheap could find it on San Diego and North County public transit.

“Tens of thousands of people are going to be out having a good time on New Year’s Eve,” said Stephen Whitburn, San Diego city councilman and chairman of the Metropolitan Transit System (MTS).

“We want to support that but we also want to make sure everybody is getting home safely so we’re encouraging people not to drink and drive, to consider taking public transit,” Whitburn said.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

In San Diego County, Whitburn said, there are typically thousands more people using transit on New Year’s Eve. This year the MTS and the North County Transit District (NCTD) will be offering free service Wednesday night, and trolleys will be running later.

“We are going to have additional service that actually continues all the way past midnight. And transit is going to be free all around San Diego County on New Year’s eve after 6 p.m.,” Whitburn said.

The last trains on local trolley lines, and North County’s SPRINTER service, will depart for their final run between 2 and 2:30 a.m.

“Transit is the reliable, stress-free option to get you where you need to go this New Year’s Eve,” said NCTD Board Chair and Carlsbad Mayor Pro Tempore Priya Bhat-Patel. “Take advantage of extra late-night trains and free rides to celebrate safely.”

For more information on transit schedules and free service visit the MTS and NCTD websites.

Tags

Quality of Life TransportationHolidays
Thomas Fudge
A journalist with 30 years of experience, Tom covers science and technology stories for KPBS' platforms. He has received recognition for his outstanding work in hosting and public affairs reporting from the Unity Awards, the Northwest Broadcast News Association, and the San Diego chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists.
See stories by Thomas Fudge

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News