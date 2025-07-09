Thomas Fudge

A journalist with 30 years of experience, Tom covers science and technology stories for KPBS' platforms. He joined KPBS in 1998 to cover San Diego issues related to growth, transportation, and development. He previously served as host of These Days (now KPBS Midday Edition) and as a news editor. Tom began his broadcasting career in 1988 at WSUI Radio in Iowa City as a reporter and newscaster. He then spent five years at Minnesota Public Radio (MPR) where he worked as a reporter. Following his departure from MPR, Tom was a freelance journalist, working for Twin Cities Public Television, WCCO Radio, and a variety of regional and national newspapers and magazines. He has received recognition for his outstanding work in hosting and public affairs reporting from the Unity Awards, the Northwest Broadcast News Association, and the San Diego chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists.