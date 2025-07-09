Thomas Fudge

Thomas FudgeScience and Technology Reporter
A journalist with 30 years of experience, Tom covers science and technology stories for KPBS' platforms. He joined KPBS in 1998 to cover San Diego issues related to growth, transportation, and development. He previously served as host of These Days (now KPBS Midday Edition) and as a news editor. Tom began his broadcasting career in 1988 at WSUI Radio in Iowa City as a reporter and newscaster. He then spent five years at Minnesota Public Radio (MPR) where he worked as a reporter. Following his departure from MPR, Tom was a freelance journalist, working for Twin Cities Public Television, WCCO Radio, and a variety of regional and national newspapers and magazines. He has received recognition for his outstanding work in hosting and public affairs reporting from the Unity Awards, the Northwest Broadcast News Association, and the San Diego chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists.
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Volunteers will gather where Rose Creek flows into Mission Bay to measure tide levels and consider the environmental effect of rising sea levels.
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MTS and the North County Transit District are offering a safe and affordable way to ring in the new year with free public transportation services countywide after 6 p.m.
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A hybrid eelgrass, found in Mission Bay, may have the qualities to survive in bays and estuaries made murky by human activity. It can thrive in lower light, thanks to genes of a parent grass from deeper waters.
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The old Mexican neighborhood called La Colonia in North County got some help with the goal of honoring their dead. An archeologist’s report identified unmarked graves and families say they think they know who’s buried there.
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COVID-19 symptoms that don’t go away affect hundreds of millions worldwide. Scripps Research is recruiting people with long COVID to test a weight-loss medication that shows promise in treating the illness.
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A lot of companies use cybersecurity training to prevent phishing attacks. A UC San Diego study says they should find a better way to protect their digital assets.
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In an echo of a similar protest in June, tens of thousands of San Diego County residents are expected to take to the streets Saturday for "No Kings" rallies, part of a nationwide protest against President Donald Trump's policies.
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An extreme heat warning will remain in effect until at least 8 p.m. Saturday for county deserts. In addition, heat advisories will remain in effect until at least 8 p.m. Friday for the mountains and valleys.
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The settlement with Gateway Energy Storage concerns cleanup efforts in connection with the lithium-ion battery fire that broke out on May 15, 2024, and lasted nearly two weeks due to flare-ups at the site.
- Record-hot Labor Day weather not over yet in San Diego County
- What if a plane overshoots the runway at San Diego Int'l Airport?
- ICE agents arrest driver while passenger flees near San Diego City College
- County closes Coronado shoreline through North Beach due to pollution
- ‘It must be the Imperial Valley’s moment’: A renewed commitment for the decades-long New River crisis