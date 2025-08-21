Heat wave continues to roast inland San Diego County

The intense late-summer heat wave was expected to hit its peak highs Thursday and Friday across most of inland San Diego County, generating dangerous temperatures in some locations that are expected to linger into the weekend.

An extreme heat warning will remain in effect until at least 8 p.m. Saturday for county deserts. In addition, heat advisories will remain in effect until at least 8 p.m. Friday for the mountains and valleys. The lower deserts could reach highs ranging from 111 to 115 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures were expected 5 to 10 degrees above average for inland areas through Friday, with highs in the mid-70s to lower 80s near the coast. The western valleys will be in the upper 80s to low 90s, while highs near the foothills could hit the triple digits.

Forecasters said high temperatures for inland areas should cool down a few degrees by Saturday.

Authorities advised people to prevent potential heat-related ill health effects during such acute hot spells by drinking plenty of non-alcoholic fluids, staying out of the sun during the warmest times of the day, taking shelter in air-conditioned spaces if possible and checking up on at-risk friends, relatives and neighbors.

The city of San Diego on Wednesday encouraged residents to take precautions such as limiting outdoor activities to the morning or evening.

San Diego has also activated its Cool Zone procedures, providing safe, cool places to escape the heat throughout the city. Locations include:

All San Diego Public Library locations during open hours;

Azalea Recreation Center, 2596 Violet St.;

Balboa Park Activity Center, 2145 Park Blvd.;

Canyonside Recreation Center, 12350 Black Mountain Road;

Kearny Mesa Recreation Center, 3170 Armstrong St.;

Montgomery Waller Recreation Center, 3020 Coronado Ave.;

Mountain View Community Center, 641 S. Boundary St.;

Nobel Recreation Center, 8810 Judicial Drive;

Pacific Beach Recreation Center, 1405 Diamond St.;

Rancho Bernardo-Glassman Recreation Center, 18448 W. Bernardo Drive; and

San Carlos Recreation Center, 6445 Lake Badin Ave.

Weather officials added that the heat wave "will be followed by a gradual cooling trend with temperatures returning to around average on next Tuesday."