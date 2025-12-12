California Coastal Commission approves National City Bayfront plan

National City's Pepper Park can soon expand in size by nearly 50% thanks to a ruling this week by the California Coastal Commission (CCC) to approve the National City Balanced Plan.

The approval of the plan at the CCC's Wednesday meeting, developed by the Port of San Diego, means that not only will the popular park have the ability to increase in size, big changes are coming for commercial, recreation and maritime uses on the National City Bayfront.

"We are grateful to the California Coastal Commission for its support of the National City Balanced Plan," said Danielle Moore, chair of the Board of Port Commissioners. "The progress we have made has been anchored in tireless collaboration with the community, business leaders and of course the city of National City. It's about bringing more recreational opportunities to the bayfront while also streamlining and strengthening maritime operations, and we are eager to bring these projects to life."

Other components of the balanced plan include:

— Realigning Marina Way to serve as the buffer area between commercial recreation and maritime uses;

— The closure of Tidelands Avenue between Bay Marina Drive and West 32nd Street, and West 28th Street between Tidelands Avenue and Quay Avenue, around six acres, to increase terminal efficiency by eliminating redundancies;

— The development of a recreational vehicle park, tent sites, cabins and the "ultimate development of up to two hotels with up to 365 rooms, as well as dry boat storage," a port statement read; and

— A connector rail project to connect the existing rail and loop track located on the National City Marine Terminal to additional rail car storage spots at the existing Burlington Northern Santa Fe National City Yard east of the National Distribution Center.

The Board of Port Commissioners must accept the CCC's certification, then the port and city can begin the process of completing the above projects.

"I am proud of the work we have done to help create a lasting legacy for National City, the Port of San Diego, and the entire region," said Port Commissioner GilAnthony Ungab. "Nearly a decade in the making, this plan balances the interests of the community and many other stakeholders, addresses public access, maritime, and recreation uses, and expands waterfront access in my community."

The National City Bayfront is 273 acres of waterfront land and 167 acres of water and includes the National City Marine Terminal, Pepper Park, Pier 32 Marina, the Aquatic Center and pieces of public art.