10 best ways to experience San Diego outdoors in 2025

From coastal marshlands to pine-covered mountains, San Diego's landscapes are as varied as the people who explore them. Our 2025 staff pick highlight the outdoor adventures we recommend most — whether you want a quick neighborhood ride, a family day by the pool or a rugged hike with unforgettable views.



Blue Sky Ecological Reserve

I enjoy going to Blue Sky Ecological Reserve in Poway. You can make your hike what you're up for that day, in terms of distance and difficulty — including hikes that start there and go to Lake Ramona, Lake Poway or even Mount Woodson. — Brooke Ruth, senior producer of audio news

Civita Park

I go to Civita Park often, and it's one of my favorite spots with my daughter. The open lawns make it perfect for picnics, and we've attended birthday parties and small community events there. She spends hours at the playgrounds and splash pad in the summer, and we always wander up the winding staircase into the mural tunnel. We hunt for hidden bunny sculptures and explore the community garden, and I really appreciate the clean bathrooms when you have a toddler in tow. There's a tucked-away waterfall to handle runoff, which we haven't fully explored yet, but it adds to the sense that the park is full of surprises. — Chrissy Nguyen, arts editor

Corte Madera Mountain

At just over 4,600 feet, Corte Madera Mountain isn't one of San Diego's highest peaks by any stretch, but it's possibly one of the most majestic — and definitely one of my favorite hidden gems in our backcountry. Remote, under-traveled and gorgeous, the roughly 7-mile out-and-back trail meanders through a fairly gradual 1,800 feet of elevation gain and culminates at what some hikers call San Diego's Half Dome, a massive, bouldery cliff edge at the summit. Finding the trailhead involves some off-road driving and a Cleveland National Forest Adventure Pass to park, and I wouldn't recommend doing this hike alone. Over the years, I've done the trail in all kinds of weather, from blistering heat to falling snow. But this year, I hiked it with friends on a chilly day in March, and it was perfect puffers-and-beanies hiking weather. — Julia Dixon Evans, arts reporter + host of The Finest

Gaylord Pacific Resort

Matthew Bowler / KPBS The pool at the Gaylord Pacific Resort & Convention Center on the Chula Vista Bayfront, May 15, 2025.

The opening of the Gaylord Pacific Resort & Convention Center in Chula Vista has been a big deal for South Bay locals. Its 4.25-acre pool complex — complete with water slides, lazy rivers and lap pools — feels like a mini waterpark and makes for a fun family afternoon. It's also the hottest ticket in town. Because only a small number of day passes are released each day, hopeful visitors should expect to book online right at midnight to snag them. If you do manage to score day passes (just $12.50 per person), you're in for a relaxing, slightly bougie staycation. I've gone twice with my family, and it was a blast. Just be prepared for resort-priced food and drinks — and skip the tacos. — Riley Arthur, web producer

The Haunted Trail

Beth Accomando Veteran scare actor Patty Fay on The Haunted Trail, Oct. 1, 2025.

The Haunted Trail totally counts as an outdoor experience! It's a mile-long hike outdoors through clowns, nuns, a creepy school bus and more. Plus, this year I got to be a scare actor and scare a few (not a lot) of people. This is my idea of outdoor fun and self-care. — Beth Accomando, arts reporter + KPBS Cinema Junkie

Lake Morena

A memorable outdoor experience for me was camping at the county park Lake Morena. I stayed in the cabins with family. We make an annual trek to camp here every year, but this trip in particular was memorable. We went in October and the weather was perfect. The cabins sleep three to four people, and the views of the lake from the cabins are stunning. — Elaine Alfaro, East County reporter



Lake Murray

Local Sports Games

Brandon Bullas / Courtesy of SDFC A home crowd for SDFC cheers on the team as they take on Austin FC.

Biking Lake Murray, Padres games, Wave games and SDFC games! — Brandon Truffa, media production specialist

Paso Picacho Campground

The Paso Picacho Campground just a few miles south of Julian is an idyllic spot with comfy, well-spaced campsites, mountain views and towering pine trees. It's also a great place for birding, which is a hobby I've picked up this year, as documented on The Finest podcast. The woodpeckers there have this peculiar habit of drilling hundreds of perfectly sized little holes in certain trees and filling them with acorns. The trees look like sponges — or like they're covered in a thousand blackheads, but in a beautiful, nature way. — Anthony Wallace, producer of The Finest podcast

Tijuana River Estuary

Kori Suzuki / KPBS Photographs of the Tijuana River Estuary and evening at the pier in Imperial Beach, California on February 24, 2024.

Last year, Ruxandra Guidi wrote a story for High Country News about how the estuary is one of Southern California's most intact salt marsh ecosystems — and how remarkable it is that this place has survived sprawling development on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border. Every time I'm walking through here, it feels like I see something new. — Kori Suzuki, South Bay and Imperial Valley reporter