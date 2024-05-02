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Meet the Team
Woman smiling wearing a black shirt.

Julia Dixon Evans

Arts & Culture Reporter and Host, The Finest

Julia Dixon Evans hosts KPBS’ arts and culture podcast, The Finest, writes the Newsletter, produces and edits the KPBS/Arts Calendar and works with the KPBS team to cover San Diego's diverse arts scene.

Previously, Julia wrote the weekly Culture Report for Voice of San Diego and has reported on arts, culture, books, music, television, dining, the outdoors and more for The A.V. Club, Literary Hub and San Diego CityBeat. She studied literature at UCSD (where she was an oboist in the La Jolla Symphony), and is a published novelist and short fiction writer. She is the founder of Last Exit, a local reading series and literary journal, and she won the 2019 National Magazine Award for Fiction. Julia lives with her family in North Park and loves trail running, vegan tacos and live music.

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