Julia Dixon EvansArts & Culture Reporter and Host, The Finest
Julia Dixon Evans hosts KPBS’ arts and culture podcast, The Finest, writes the Newsletter, produces and edits the KPBS/Arts Calendar and works with the KPBS team to cover San Diego's diverse arts scene.
Previously, Julia wrote the weekly Culture Report for Voice of San Diego and has reported on arts, culture, books, music, television, dining, the outdoors and more for The A.V. Club, Literary Hub and San Diego CityBeat. She studied literature at UCSD (where she was an oboist in the La Jolla Symphony), and is a published novelist and short fiction writer. She is the founder of Last Exit, a local reading series and literary journal, and she won the 2019 National Magazine Award for Fiction. Julia lives with her family in North Park and loves trail running, vegan tacos and live music.
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AI is changing animation, but the real debate isn't about technology. It's about creativity, authorship and what makes art feel human. We hear from artists, researchers and philosophers wrestling with AI's role in the creative process and what it means for the future of human expression.
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This weekend in the arts in San Diego: Chicano Block Party, "Amoxtlis" and "Field Notes on Memory" in Escondido; San Ysidro Archive; SummerFest; CatVideoFest; a La Jolla Playhouse WOW Experience; rediscovered lost chamber music; local Aly Rowell and more.
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There is so much good music and dance in San Diego this weekend, including St. Vincent with the symphony; aja monet x Future is Color; local indie artist Julianna Zachariou; chamber music at SummerFest; The Rosin Box Project's cutting-edge contemporary ballet; outdoor dance in Encinitas — plus picks for visual art, theater and film.
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A San Ysidro pedestrian bridge is now home to glow-in-the-dark public art through a partnership between Caltrans and BLK Box Gallery. The project is designed to do more than brighten the space.
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The San Diego Public Library's commemorative 2026 Comic-Con library card is designed by Keithan Jones to illustrate the library as a welcoming place.
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There's more to San Diego this weekend than Comic-Con: "Within the Context of Time" sound journey at the Athenaeum, the world premiere musical "The Family Album," opera under the stars, summer markets, sustainable food and jazz meets tap dance. OK, fine: one comics-related event.
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The sudden pullback of NEA funding — after money was already spent — is shaking confidence across San Diego's dance world and forcing organizations to rethink programming.
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Our top picks for book events to check out this season: Fantasy, found family and queer joy; the life of Kenny G; Pulitzer Prize-winner Viet Thanh Nguyen; the return of a beloved book festival; and a queer rom-com debut.
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Locally born productions shine at this year's Tony nominations. Plus, two Broadway shows celebrating the origins of sonic creativity — the musical “Hell’s Kitchen” fueled by Alicia Keys songs, and the play “Stereophonic” about a ’70s rock band at the edge of stardom — each earned a leading 13 Tony Award nominations Tuesday.
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