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The Finest Cover Art
The Finest

An electric streetcar network once crisscrossed San Diego. What if we got it back?

 May 14, 2026 at 5:00 AM PDT
By Julia Dixon Evans / Arts Reporter & Host, The Finest,  Anthony Wallace / Producer, The Finest
Contributors: Andrew Bowen / Metro Reporter,  Ben Redlawsk / Media Production Specialist
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A San Diego Electric Railway streetcar serves the Fifth Street and D Street depots in the late 1890s. A banner advertising "Low Tides at La Jolla" promotes a round-trip beach excursion for 50 cents.
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A San Diego Electric Railway streetcar serves the Fifth Street and D Street depots in the late 1890s. A banner advertising "Low Tides at La Jolla" promotes a round-trip beach excursion for 50 cents.
San Diego History Center
Passengers stand and sit aboard a double-decker San Diego Electric Railway Company streetcar on Sept. 21, 1892.
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Passengers stand and sit aboard a double-decker San Diego Electric Railway Company streetcar on Sept. 21, 1892.
San Diego History Center
A San Diego Electric Railway Company streetcar is seen at a depot in this photo dated around 1930.
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A San Diego Electric Railway Company streetcar is seen at a depot in this photo from about 1930.
San Diego History Center

Long before San Diego became defined by freeways, parking shortages and long commutes, electric streetcars connected the region's urban core to beaches, business districts and growing neighborhoods more than 100 years ago.

In this episode, KPBS metro reporter Andrew Bowen talks with The Finest about how the streetcar system helped shape neighborhoods that remain some of the city's most walkable and desirable today. The conversation traces the rise and fall of the rail network, how San Diego became shaped around cars and the lasting impact those decisions still have on the way people move through the city.

We also look at why conversations around public transit are shifting again and meet the people trying to bring the streetcar system back to life.

A map shows the San Diego Electric Railway Company's streetcar network in January 1925.
San Diego History Center
A map shows the San Diego Electric Railway Company's streetcar network in January 1925.
The Finest, Episode 40
An electric streetcar network once crisscrossed San Diego. What if we got it back?

From KPBS Public Media, The Finest is a podcast about the people, art and movements redefining culture in San Diego. Listen to it wherever you get your podcasts or click the play button at the top of this page and subscribe to the show on Apple PodcastsSpotifyAmazon MusicPocket CastsPandoraYouTube or wherever you get your podcasts.

Have feedback or a story idea? We'd love to hear from you. Email us at thefinest@kpbs.org and let us know what you think.

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The Finest TransportationSan Diego

The Finest is made possible in part by Prebys Foundation.