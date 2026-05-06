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KPBS Voter Hub - Election information for voters and resources

Your guide to 2026 Primary Election endorsements

By Riley Arthur / Web Producer
Published May 6, 2026 at 2:52 PM PDT

This guide only includes endorsements for candidates appearing on the June Primary ballot. Please note that some organizations and political parties do not issue endorsements for every race or ballot measure.

What is a political endorsement?

Political endorsements are when people or organizations publicly express support for a candidate. Endorsements most often come from political parties, other politicians, public figures, union representatives, publications and nonprofits.

Source: League of Women Voters

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Why do endorsements matter?

Endorsements mark the approval of a candidate, who they are and what they stand for. Endorsements are often only given after thorough vetting and fact checking. They also provide voters with a way to quickly check whether organizations they value support a candidate. Endorsements directly influence voting and a party endorsement can be a huge boost to a candidate.

Source: League of Women Voters

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You may find differences between this guide and your official ballot. For example, you may see races that are outside your area. The can be due to the fact that ZIP codes or neighborhoods can be split into multiple districts. Please also note: This guide is not exhaustive. Notice something missing? Let us know here.

Green Party of San Diego County

This party follows the "Left Unity Slate," which represents a formal coalition between the Peace and Freedom Party and the Green Party of California. The following candidates are listed in the coalition website:

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Candidate endorsements

Source: Green Party of San Diego County

Peace and Freedom Party

This party follows the "Left Unity Slate," which represents a formal coalition between the Peace and Freedom Party and the Green Party of California. KPBS reached out to the party to request a list of local endorsements; we did not get a response in time for publication.

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Source: Left Unity Slate 2026

Republican Party of San Diego County

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Source: The Republican Party of San Diego County

San Diego County Democratic Party

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Source: San Diego County Democratic Party

San Diego Libertarian Party

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Candidate endorsement

Source: San Diego Libertarian Party

Grassroots organizations

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Local grassroots organizations with political affiliations who are independent of political parties also share endorsements.

Courage California

Source: Courage California

Reform California

Source: Reform California

Working Families Party

Source: Working Families Party

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Riley Arthur
Riley Arthur is a web producer at KPBS. She is responsible for copy editing, updating the station’s website, writing stories and multimedia production.
See stories by Riley Arthur

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