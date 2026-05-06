Your guide to 2026 Primary Election endorsements

This guide only includes endorsements for candidates appearing on the June Primary ballot. Please note that some organizations and political parties do not issue endorsements for every race or ballot measure.
What is a political endorsement?
Political endorsements are when people or organizations publicly express support for a candidate. Endorsements most often come from political parties, other politicians, public figures, union representatives, publications and nonprofits.
Source: League of Women Voters
Why do endorsements matter?
Endorsements mark the approval of a candidate, who they are and what they stand for. Endorsements are often only given after thorough vetting and fact checking. They also provide voters with a way to quickly check whether organizations they value support a candidate. Endorsements directly influence voting and a party endorsement can be a huge boost to a candidate.
Source: League of Women Voters
You may find differences between this guide and your official ballot. For example, you may see races that are outside your area. The can be due to the fact that ZIP codes or neighborhoods can be split into multiple districts. Please also note: This guide is not exhaustive. Notice something missing? Let us know here.
Green Party of San Diego County
This party follows the "Left Unity Slate," which represents a formal coalition between the Peace and Freedom Party and the Green Party of California. The following candidates are listed in the coalition website:
Lieutenant Governor: Alice Stek
Secretary of State: Gary N. Blenner
Controller: Meghann Adams
Treasurer: Glenn Turner
Attorney General: Marjorie Mikels
Insurance Commissioner: Eduardo "Lalo" Vargas
Superintendent of Public Instruction: Frank Lara
Source: Green Party of San Diego County
Peace and Freedom Party
This party follows the "Left Unity Slate," which represents a formal coalition between the Peace and Freedom Party and the Green Party of California. KPBS reached out to the party to request a list of local endorsements; we did not get a response in time for publication.
Secretary of State: Gary N. Blenner
Controller: Meghann Adams
Treasurer: Glenn Turner
Attorney General: Marjorie Mikels
Insurance Commissioner: Eduardo "Lalo" Vargas
Superintendent of Public Instruction: Frank Lara
Source: Left Unity Slate 2026
Republican Party of San Diego County
Governor: None endorsed
Lieutenant Governor: Gloria Romero
Treasurer: Jennifer Hawks
Controller: Herb Morgan
Attorney General: Michael Gates
Secretary of State: Don Wagner
Insurance Commissioner: Stacy A. Korsgaden
Superintendent of Public Instruction: Sonja Shaw
Board of Equalization, District 4: Denis Bilodeau
U.S. Rep., District 49: None endorsed
U.S. Rep., District 50: Steve Cohen
U.S. Rep., District 51: Ricardo Cabrera
U.S. Rep., District 52: None endorsed
District 32: Kelly Seyarto
District 38: Laura Bassett
District 40: None endorsed
District 75: Carl DeMaio
District 76: None endorsed
District 77: None endorsed
District 78: None endorsed
District 79: Andrew Lawson
District 80: None endorsed
Board of Supervisors, District 5: None endorsed
Assessor/Recorder/Clerk: Jordan Marks
Treasurer–Tax Collector: Shirley Nakawatase
Judge, Office 32: Nicole D'Ambrogi
Carlsbad
City Council District 1: Melanie Burkholder
Chula Vista
Mayor: John McCann
City Council District 1: Greg Martinez
City Council District 2: Angelica Martinez
El Cajon
Mayor: Bill Wells
City Council District 1: Chuck Kaye
Imperial Beach
City Council District 1: Carol Seabury
City Council District 3: Mariko Nakawatase
Poway
City Council District 1: Chris Pikus
City Council District 2: Anita Edmondson
San DiegoCity Council District 4: Johnny Lee Dang
City Council District 6: Mark Powell
Grossmont Cuyamaca Community College, Trustee Area 5: Rosangela Cribbs
Lakeside Union School District, Trustee Area 5: Ron Kasper
Alpine Union School Board
Angela May
Glenn Dickie
Eric Wray
San Diego County Democratic Party
Controller: Malia Cohen
Attorney General: Rob Bonta
The Democratic Party has not made endorsements in the following six statewide races:
Governor
Lieutenant Governor
Treasurer
Insurance Commissioner
Superintendent of Public Instruction
Board of Equalization, District 4
U.S. Rep., District 49: Mike Levin
U.S. Rep., District 50: Scott Peters
U.S. Rep., District 51: Sara Jacobs
U.S. Rep., District 52: Juan Vargas
State Senate, District 32: Tiffanie Tate
State Senate, District 38: Catherine Blakespear
State Senate, District 40: Mara Elliott
District 75: Gerald Boursiquot
District 76: Darshana Patel
District 77: Tasha Boerner
District 78: Chris Ward
District 79: LaShae Sharp-Collins
District 80: David Alvarez
Treasurer–Tax Collector: Larry Cohen
Judge, Office 32: Tia Ramirez
Chula Vista
City Council District 1: Carolina Chavez
City Council District 2: Jose Preciado
San Diego
City Council District 4: Henry Foster III
City Council District 6: Kent Lee
City Council District 8:
(Vote for one)
- Antonio Martinez
- Venus Molina
- Rafael Perez
- Gerardo Ramirez
County Board of Education District 5: Rick Shea
Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College Board Area 5: Mary Gwin
San Diego Community College Board District A: Maria Nieto Senour
San Diego Community College Board District C: Craig Milgrim
San Diego Libertarian Party
Board of Equalization, District 4: Gardner Osborne
San DiegoCity Council District 2: Mike Rickey
Source: San Diego Libertarian Party
Grassroots organizations
Local grassroots organizations with political affiliations who are independent of political parties also share endorsements.
Lieutenant Governor: Michael Tubbs
Treasurer: None endorsed
Controller: Malia Cohen
Attorney General: Rob Bonta
Secretary of State: Shirley Weber
Insurance Commissioner: None endorsed
Superintendent of Public Instruction: Richard Barrera or Nichelle Henderson
Board of Equalization, District 4: Cody Petterson
District 38: Catherine Blakespear
District 40: Mara Elliott
District 75: None endorsed
District 76: Dr. Darshana Patel
District 77: Tasha Boerner
District 78: Christopher Ward
District 79: LaShae Sharp-Collins
District 80: David Alvarez
Source: Courage California
Lieutenant Governor: Gloria Romero
Attorney General: Michael Gates
Secretary of State: Don Wagner
Treasurer: Jennifer Hawks
Controller: Herb Morgan
Insurance Commissioner: Stacy Korsgaden
Superintendent of Public Instruction: Sonja Shaw
Board of Equalization, District 4: Denis Bilodeau
U.S. Rep., District 49: Star Parker
U.S. Rep., District 50: Steve Cohen
U.S. Rep., District 51: Ricardo Cabrera
U.S. Rep., District 52: None endorsed
District 38: Laura Bassett
District 40: Kristie Bruce-Lane
District 75: Carl DeMaio
District 76: Carrie Villanueva Espinoza
District 77: Trinity Hannaway
District 78: Payton Galvez
District 79: Andrew Lawson
District 80: Alejandro Galicia
Treasurer–Tax Collector: Shirley Nakawatase
Judge, Office 31: Adam Noakes
Judge, Office 32: Nicole D’Ambrogi
Chula Vista
Mayor: John McCann
City Council District 1: Greg Martinez
City Council District 2: Angelica Martinez
PowayCity Council District 2: Anita Edmondson
San Diego
City Council District 2: Richard Bailey
City Council District 4: None endorsed
City Council District 6: Mark Powell
City Council District 8: Kenia Peraza (Write-in)
County Board of Education District 5: Bianca Ragonesi-Lasche
Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District Area 5: Rosangela Cribbs
San Diego Community College District Area C: Samantha Ely
Source: Reform California
California Insurance Commissioner: Jane Kim
San Diego
City Council District 2: Nicole Crosby
City Council District 4: Henry Foster III
City Council District 8: Rafael Perez
Source: Working Families Party