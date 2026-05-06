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Politics

How would you balance the San Diego budget?

By Emmy Burrus / Gloria Penner Fellow
Published May 6, 2026 at 12:15 PM PDT
An undated photo illustration shows San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria in front of the San Diego skyline, a screengrab of the proposed budget, an Inside San Diego post identifying the deficit, $100 bills and key reductions identified in the budget.
Graphic by Emmy Burrus
/
KPBS

The city of San Diego is again grappling with the need to make major cuts to address a significant deficit in its general fund. San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria cited a drop in transient occupancy tax revenue, pension costs and less revenue than anticipated across city departments as the driving factors behind this year’s $118 million deficit.

Gloria released a draft budget on April 15 totalling $6.4 billion. The proposed budget includes several deep cuts, including:

But KPBS wants to know how you would balance the budget.

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What programs or services would you cut? How would you raise revenues?

Fill out the form below and your idea may be used in an interactive budget challenge set to launch later this month. You can also call or text (619) 630-8516‬ with your idea.

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Politics San Diego GovernmentPublic Matters
Emmy Burrus
Emmy Burrus is the Gloria Penner Fellow at KPBS. In this role she honors the legacy of political correspondent, Gloria Penner, as a member of the Public Matters team. Emmy’s reporting covers topics related to civic engagement and local politics.
See stories by Emmy Burrus

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