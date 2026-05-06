How would you balance the San Diego budget?

The city of San Diego is again grappling with the need to make major cuts to address a significant deficit in its general fund. San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria cited a drop in transient occupancy tax revenue, pension costs and less revenue than anticipated across city departments as the driving factors behind this year’s $118 million deficit.

Gloria released a draft budget on April 15 totalling $6.4 billion. The proposed budget includes several deep cuts, including:

But KPBS wants to know how you would balance the budget.

What programs or services would you cut? How would you raise revenues?

Fill out the form below and your idea may be used in an interactive budget challenge set to launch later this month. You can also call or text (619) 630-8516‬ with your idea.