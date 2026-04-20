Youth advocates speak against proposed cuts to San Diego’s libraries, parks and recreation centers

Community advocates are speaking out against proposed cuts to San Diego’s libraries, parks and recreation centers.

Mayor Todd Gloria told the City Council on Monday that inflation, infrastructure needs and slow revenue growth have led to a $118 million deficit for the next fiscal year. All city departments will face cuts to fill that gap, he said.

“These decisions are not easy, and they will have impacts on all of us, but they are necessary to protect core services and meet our legal obligation to pass a balanced budget,” Gloria said.

The budget would cut operating hours and staff in both the library and parks and recreation departments. Advocates gathered in Civic Center Plaza on Monday morning to speak against those cuts.

“For many families across San Diego, especially those with the fewest resources, these spaces are essential lifelines,” said Patrick Stewart, CEO of the Library Foundation.

The proposed budget also eliminates the Office of Child and Youth Success from the library department. That office advocates for youth and families in city planning and seeks grants to support the city’s youth programs . One of the office’s goals has been to create licensed child care facilities on city property.

“Mayor Todd Gloria keeps saying that he is investing in the youth and that he cares about the youth,” said Paloma Cuautenango, a youth organizer with the Mid-City Community Advocacy Network. “We are asking you to prove it during this budget season.”

In a survey, San Diego residents ranked street repairs, police and fire-rescue services as the top three areas they’d like to protect from budget cuts.

Libraries and recreation centers help keep youth safe, said Mitchelle Woodson, legal director for Pillars of the Community.

“True public safety starts long before a crisis,” she said. “It starts with investments in our youth. It starts with making sure that young people have safe places to go, trusted adults to turn to and real opportunities to grow.”

The City Council will hold budget review committee hearings May 4 to 8. Gloria will release a revised budget proposal in mid-May. The council is expected to adopt a final budget in June.