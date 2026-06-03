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Roy Orbison Forever

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published June 3, 2026 at 12:12 PM PDT
Five-time Grammy-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, Roy Orbison
Stanza Media Limited
/
APT
Five-time Grammy-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, Roy Orbison

Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Saturday, June 6, 2026 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 + 9:30 p.m. on KPBS TV + Sunday, June 7 at 6:30 p.m. on KPBS 2

"Roy Orbison Forever" is a celebration of the effortlessly cool, five-time Grammy-winning Rock & Roll Hall of Famer. The program charts Orbison's career and close relationships with other musicians through interviews and archive performances, some of them never before seen in America. From the sell-out international tour with The Beatles through his collaboration with George Harrison and The Traveling Wilburys, Orbison’s captivating legacy endures. Among the songs performed are "Oh, Pretty Woman," "It's Over," "Only The Lonely," “Cryin'," "Dream Baby,” and "Blue Bayou.” Featured interviews include Elvis Costello, Tom Petty, Bono, Gerry Marsden, Jeff Lynne, and Olivia Harrison as well as Barbara Orbison.

Celebrate the effortlessly cool, five-time Grammy-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Famer. The program charts Orbison's career and close relationships with other musicians through interviews and archive performances, some of them never before seen in America.

Credits: Distributed by American Public Television / Stanza Media Limited

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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