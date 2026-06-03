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"Roy Orbison Forever" is a celebration of the effortlessly cool, five-time Grammy-winning Rock & Roll Hall of Famer. The program charts Orbison's career and close relationships with other musicians through interviews and archive performances, some of them never before seen in America. From the sell-out international tour with The Beatles through his collaboration with George Harrison and The Traveling Wilburys, Orbison’s captivating legacy endures. Among the songs performed are "Oh, Pretty Woman," "It's Over," "Only The Lonely," “Cryin'," "Dream Baby,” and "Blue Bayou.” Featured interviews include Elvis Costello, Tom Petty, Bono, Gerry Marsden, Jeff Lynne, and Olivia Harrison as well as Barbara Orbison.

Your web browser is not supported Celebrate the effortlessly cool, five-time Grammy-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Famer. The program charts Orbison's career and close relationships with other musicians through interviews and archive performances, some of them never before seen in America.

Credits: Distributed by American Public Television / Stanza Media Limited