Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Public Safety

Dulzura-Area Wildfire Blackens Hundreds of Acres

By KPBS Staff
Published June 2, 2026 at 6:29 PM PDT
The KPBS wildfire alert graphic is pictured in this undated image.
KPBS Staff
The KPBS wildfire alert graphic is pictured in this undated image.

A cross-border brush fire that erupted Monday in remote, rugged terrain near Tecate Peak continued to spread Tuesday, scorching hundreds of open acres. Evacuation warnings were issued, but the fire caused no structural damage or injuries as ground and airborne crews worked to subdue the flames.

Border 6 Fire

The blaze, dubbed the Border 6 Fire, remained 0% contained Tuesday afternoon after burning about 300 acres north of the U.S.-Mexico border, according to Cal Fire. The blaze started more than 24 hours earlier near Marron Valley Road in Dulzura. As of several hours earlier, the flames had charred roughly 400 acres in Mexico, the state agency reported.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Evacuations

Authorities advised residents of Engineer Springs, east of Dulzura, to prepare to evacuate their homes on short notice if the flames continued toward their back-country neighborhoods.

A Temporary Evacuation Point is open at:

  • Steele Canyon High School
  • 12440 Campo Road, Spring Valley

Ground crews labored over a rocky, mountainous landscape while battling the blaze along with personnel in air tankers and water-dropping helicopters, Cal Fire Capt. Mike Cornette said.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation.

Tags

Public Safety Wildfires

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
Read →
More News