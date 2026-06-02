Dulzura-Area Wildfire Blackens Hundreds of Acres

A cross-border brush fire that erupted Monday in remote, rugged terrain near Tecate Peak continued to spread Tuesday, scorching hundreds of open acres. Evacuation warnings were issued, but the fire caused no structural damage or injuries as ground and airborne crews worked to subdue the flames.

Border 6 Fire

The blaze, dubbed the Border 6 Fire, remained 0% contained Tuesday afternoon after burning about 300 acres north of the U.S.-Mexico border, according to Cal Fire. The blaze started more than 24 hours earlier near Marron Valley Road in Dulzura. As of several hours earlier, the flames had charred roughly 400 acres in Mexico, the state agency reported.

#Border6Fire If you live near Dulzura, be aware of increased law enforcement and firefighting activity. A brush fire is burning south of Dulzura along the U.S./Mexico border.



An EVACUATION WARNING is in place for the shaded areas in yellow shown in the map below. Be prepared to… pic.twitter.com/cAccSbO8IH — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) June 3, 2026

Evacuations

Authorities advised residents of Engineer Springs, east of Dulzura, to prepare to evacuate their homes on short notice if the flames continued toward their back-country neighborhoods.

A Temporary Evacuation Point is open at:

Steele Canyon High School

12440 Campo Road, Spring Valley

Ground crews labored over a rocky, mountainous landscape while battling the blaze along with personnel in air tankers and water-dropping helicopters, Cal Fire Capt. Mike Cornette said.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation.