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Wildfires

FAQ

The KPBS wildfire alert graphic is pictured in this undated image.
KPBS Staff
Public Safety
Beaver Fire forward progress stopped, 5% contained
KPBS Staff
Crews have stopped forward progress of the Beaver Fire in Jamul. As of Friday evening, the fire was 5% contained.
Gil Barel moves the blinds up to let in more light into her living room in Pasadena on Aug. 2, 2026. Barel is currently not living in her apartment because of the Eaton Fire of January 2025.
Ariana Drehsler for CalMatters
Economy
Why insurance matters to renters, landlords and California
Levi Sumagaysay
Firefighters at the Grade Fire on July 31, 2026.
Courtesy of Cal Fire
Public Safety
Grade Fire reaches 100% containment
City News Service
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