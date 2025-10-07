Sandia Fire threatens homes north of Fallbrook

A wildfire blackened about 50 acres today in a remote and rugged area west of Interstate 15 in the far northern reaches of San Diego County, threatening rural homes as ground and airborne crews worked to quell the flames.

The blaze erupted shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday off Sandia Creek Road in De Luz, north of Fallbrook and just south of the Riverside County line, according to Cal Fire.

Within an hour, the flames had spread over roughly 10 acres and were posing threats to structures, the state agency advised.

As of 5:15 p.m., the blaze had grown to about 50 acres and Cal Fire had called in additional ground crews and aircraft to augment the firefighting operations.