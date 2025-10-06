Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Politics

San Diego council member floats new tax on San Diego 'vacation homes'

By Andrew Bowen / Metro Reporter
Contributors: Charlotte Radulovich / Video Journalist
Published October 6, 2025 at 5:15 PM PDT
A sign posted outside a short term rental property in the Mission Beach neighborhood of San Diego on May 3, 2023.
Matthew Bowler
/
KPBS
A sign posted outside a short term rental property in the Mission Beach neighborhood of San Diego on May 3, 2023.

San Diego City Councilmember Sean Elo-Rivera is proposing a tax on second homes and full-time vacation rentals that he says could help close the city's structural budget deficit.

The proposal came during Elo-Rivera's presentation at Politifest, Voice of San Diego's annual event on local politics, in a session titled "How do we get the city we want?"

"In the weeks to come, our office is going to be proposing a tax on vacation homes and full-time, full-home vacation rentals," Elo-Rivera said. "There are 11,000 homes in San Diego right now that are not being used to be lived in by San Diegans. There is a cost to that, and we need to generate revenue from that."

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Elo-Rivera did not say how much the tax would be or how it would be levied, but said his office estimates it could generate between $100 million and $135 million annually. He said that amount "would more than cover the entire cost of our city's homelessness programming, and have additional revenue there to… help generate middle-income housing that the market currently will not build."

Elo-Rivera's office shared a draft memo with KPBS offering more details on the proposal. The memo states roughly 5,000 homes in San Diego are used as second homes or vacation homes, meaning the owner does not rent them out and does not claim them as their primary residence.

An artistic illustration depicts a residential neighborhood with houses and hills in the background. In the foreground, a sign on a post points in two directions. One sign points to "Housing" and the other, pointing in the opposite direction, points to "Short-term Rentals." A small wooden sign on a post in the front yard of one of the houses reads "New ADU!"
Quality of Life
How new San Diego homes intended for residents became vacation rentals
Cody Dulaney and Charis Johnston

An additional 5,713 homes are licensed by the city as "whole home" short-term rentals, meaning the entire unit can be listed on platforms like Airbnb and rented out for more than 20 days per year. The city charges a two-year licensing fee of $1,129 for such homes, with revenue dedicated to managing and enforcing the city's short-term rental regulations.

Elo-Rivera's office told KPBS the new tax would support the city's general fund, meaning it would require approval from a simple majority of voters. Such taxes cannot be earmarked for a specific use.

The memo requests a hearing at the council's Rules Committee, which meets next on Oct. 22, for consideration on the June 2026 ballot.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

San Diego has been struggling to close a structural budget deficit that has plagued the city for years and has often been papered over with one-time resources. Last November, voters narrowly rejected a sales tax increase that would have turned the deficit into a small surplus.

Since then, the mayor and City Council have attempted to balance the budget by cutting library and recreation center hours, raising parking meter rates and adopting a new fee to fund trash collection at single-family homes. Yet despite all those measures, the city's current budget is still on shaky grounds, according to the city's Independent Budget Analyst's Office.

Tags

Politics TourismSan Diego GovernmentSan Diego
Andrew Bowen
I cover local government — a broad beat that includes housing, homelessness and infrastructure. I'm especially interested in the intersections of land use, transportation and climate change.
See stories by Andrew Bowen
What issues should San Diego's leaders be paying the most attention to?

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News