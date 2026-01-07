Only one lane open into Mexico at San Ysidro overnight; closures through Jan. 9

For many who live across the U.S.-Mexico border, the San Ysidro Port of Entry is a main route into San Diego. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) is warning of significant traffic impacts on southbound Interstate 5 near the San Ysidro Land Port of Entry due to planned road work through Jan. 9.

The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) is coordinating the project with Caltrans and CHP. The work involves removing speed humps near the southbound inspection booths and replacing temporary concrete barriers with permanent dividers, according to a statement from CHP Captain Reggie Williams.

The $2.7 million project aims to “improve safety, security and traffic flow” at the border crossing, the statement said.

The work will take place in two phases and include freeway lane closures and a temporary on-ramp closure, according to CHP.

Phase 1 begins Jan. 6 at 9 p.m. and will continue through Jan. 9 at 5 a.m. During this time, southbound traffic on I-5 and Interstate 805 will merge into fewer lanes as vehicles approach the border. However, the Camino de la Plaza off-ramp and access to Tijuana through El Chaparral will remain open.

Phase 2 is set to begin Jan. 9 at 5 a.m. and will involve a continuous closure of the easternmost lane on southbound I-5 at the center median of the San Ysidro Land Port of Entry.

Motorists are advised to plan ahead for delays. CHP recommends using the Otay Mesa Port of Entry or public transit when possible.

For more information about the closure, here are some traffic information contacts: