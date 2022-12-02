Charlotte Radulovich

Charlotte RadulovichVideo Journalist
RECENT STORIES ON KPBS
-
While signs of any potential Thanksgiving surge of COVID-19 and the flu won't show up until next week's data is released, cases for both illnesses are continuing to trend up in San Diego County, according to the Health and Human Services Agency.
-
The state's high court said in a ruling Thursday that “being a cheerleader” isn’t enough to show that a San Diego gang member conspired in the murders. The case stemmed from a gang war between the Crips and the Bloods in the San Diego area.
-
Diversionary Theater is putting on a new production of Charles Ludlam's 1980s ridiculously fun comedy.
-
The event will run Friday from 3 to 11 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
-
The Kremlin dismissed the idea of talks with President Biden to end the war in Ukraine and said its assault on Ukrainian infrastructure was an "inevitable" response to Kyiv's attacks.
-
With a strike looming, President Biden called on Congress to pass legislation imposing a contract deal that four rail unions had rejected, citing its lack of paid sick days.
LATEST IN PODCASTS
LATEST IN EVENTS
LATEST IN TV HIGHLIGHTS