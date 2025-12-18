Give Now
Public Safety

New training teaches first responders how to interact with driverless cars. Will San Diego need it?

By Katie Hyson / Racial Justice and Social Equity Reporter
Contributors: Charlotte Radulovich / Video Journalist
Published December 18, 2025 at 2:35 PM PST
Sensors top the roof of a Waymo driverless taxi in this undated company photograph.
Waymo
Sensors top the roof of a Waymo driverless taxi in this undated company photograph.

The Governors Highway Safety Association and Waymo released a training Thursday, teaching first responders how to interact with the driverless taxis. Whether San Diego needs it is under debate.

It teaches first responders what Waymos are; how to disable the self-driving mode; where to find proof of insurance; where to avoid cutting the cars if they’re rescuing someone from inside.

Waymo announced plans to expand to San Diego next year, starting with downtown — but they need permits.

Jama Ali drives his Toyota Yaris cab on Nov. 12, 2025 in San Diego, Calif.
Science & Technology
Driverless rideshare service Waymo coming to San Diego gets mixed reactions
Jacob Aere

Last month, the Metropolitan Transit System’s Taxi Advisory Committee voted to formally protest.

“That poses what I consider an existential threat to those who earn a living either driving a taxi cab or even driving rideshare. I also believe it’s just the beginning,” said San Diego City Council member Sean Elo-Rivera, who chairs the committee.

The committee also raised concerns about public safety.

Waymo recalled several thousand vehicles last week after they drove past stopped school buses in Austin and Atlanta.

Debate sparked in San Francisco this fall after a Waymo ran over and killed “KitKat,” a beloved bodega cat.

Waymo’s own research suggests its cars are significantly safer than human drivers.

The training presents Waymo as an inevitable future.

“Waymo is taking what was once futuristic sci-fi and making it non-fiction,” the introduction video says. “And like all great technology, all that number crunching, all that data just fades into the background.”

The City of San Diego did not immediately answer whether the training will be required for its first responders.

Katie Hyson
Katie Hyson reports on racial justice and social equity for KPBS. She moved here from Gainesville, Florida, where she reported on the same beat. Prior to journalism, she advised immigrants, administered an organic farm, and offered nonprofit assistance to sex workers. She loves sunshine, adrenaline and a great story.
