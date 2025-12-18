New training teaches first responders how to interact with driverless cars. Will San Diego need it?

The Governors Highway Safety Association and Waymo released a training Thursday, teaching first responders how to interact with the driverless taxis. Whether San Diego needs it is under debate.

It teaches first responders what Waymos are; how to disable the self-driving mode; where to find proof of insurance; where to avoid cutting the cars if they’re rescuing someone from inside.

Waymo announced plans to expand to San Diego next year, starting with downtown — but they need permits.

Last month, the Metropolitan Transit System’s Taxi Advisory Committee voted to formally protest.

“That poses what I consider an existential threat to those who earn a living either driving a taxi cab or even driving rideshare. I also believe it’s just the beginning,” said San Diego City Council member Sean Elo-Rivera, who chairs the committee.

The committee also raised concerns about public safety.

Waymo recalled several thousand vehicles last week after they drove past stopped school buses in Austin and Atlanta.

Debate sparked in San Francisco this fall after a Waymo ran over and killed “KitKat,” a beloved bodega cat.

Waymo’s own research suggests its cars are significantly safer than human drivers.

The training presents Waymo as an inevitable future.

“Waymo is taking what was once futuristic sci-fi and making it non-fiction,” the introduction video says. “And like all great technology, all that number crunching, all that data just fades into the background.”

The City of San Diego did not immediately answer whether the training will be required for its first responders.