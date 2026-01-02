Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Health

Medi-Cal pharmacy changes could affect more than 850,000 San Diegans

By Heidi de Marco / Health Reporter
Published January 2, 2026 at 3:35 PM PST
Ken Thai, part-owner and manager of the El Monte Pharmacy Group in California.
Heidi de Marco
Ken Thai, part-owner and manager of the El Monte Pharmacy Group in California.

More than 850,000 people in San Diego County rely on Medi-Cal, California’s Medicaid program, and starting this year, some pharmacy visits may look different.

Several medications and over-the-counter products now require doctor approval, and some are no longer covered. At-home COVID-19 tests now need prior authorization, although children under 21 may still get them with a pediatric prescription. Approvals are limited to four tests per month, and each request must be approved separately.

Adult combination multivitamins are no longer covered, and single vitamins and dry-eye drops may require doctor approval before Medi-Cal will pay for them. Allergy medications are limited to generic versions, and popular weight-loss drugs, including GLP-1 medications like Wegovy, are no longer covered when prescribed solely for weight loss. Some remain covered for diabetes treatment.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

The California Department of Health Care Services said the changes are meant to help control rising drug costs. But research shows that prior authorization requirements can be confusing and may lead to longer waits, delayed care, or unexpected out-of-pocket costs.

Before heading to the pharmacy, check whether a medication or over-the-counter item now needs prior approval and ask about generic or lower-cost alternatives. Research shows that a few questions ahead of time can help avoid surprises and extra costs at the counter.

Tags

Health Health CareHealth Care
Heidi de Marco
Heidi de Marco is an award-winning photojournalist and health reporter who has focused her work on producing multimedia stories that help humanize the complex health and humanitarian issues impacting marginalized and vulnerable communities in the United States and abroad.

See stories by Heidi de Marco

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News