Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Meet the Team
photo of Heidi de Marco, KPBS Health Reporter

Heidi de Marco

Health Reporter

Heidi de Marco is an award-winning photojournalist and health reporter who has focused her work on producing multimedia stories that help humanize the complex health and humanitarian issues impacting marginalized and vulnerable communities in the United States and abroad.

Most recently, she covered health care and policy for KFF Health News from the Southern California bureau where she produced bilingual multimedia stories for news outlets nationwide.

Previously, Heidi was a freelance video journalist and photographer specializing in covering social disparities, health, and general news abroad.

She has a bachelor’s degree in international journalism from DePaul University, a post-graduate diploma in multimedia journalism from an International Center for Journalists sponsored program in India, and a certificate in Spanish-language broadcast journalism from UCLA.

She has extensive multimedia training, is HEFAT certified (Hostile Environment and First Aid Training), and has spent more than a decade covering health. Her work has been published in The Atlantic, The Los Angeles Times, USA Today, CNN, PBS Newshour, The Washington Post, TIME, Radio Bilngüe, The New York Times, NPR and La Opinión, among others.

RECENT STORIES ON KPBS
Load More
LATEST IN PODCASTS
  1. Associated Students at UCSD call for university to divest from Israel
LATEST IN EVENTS
Writer Octavia Butler is shown in an undated photo.
  1. 'Octavia Butler: Seeding Futures'
LATEST IN TV HIGHLIGHTS
Hari Sreenivasan (right) and Dr. Haass (left) explore how Americans are working towards strengthening democracy and renewing engaged citizenry.
  1. A Citizen's Guide to Preserving Democracy
Most Popular
  1. New 48-bed homeless shelter opens in North County
  2. SDSU Mission Valley river park is officially open
  3. What happens when you give low-income families monthly cash, no strings attached?
  4. Live results: 2024 Primary Election - San Diego Mayor
  5. UC San Diego student government group calls on school to divest from Israel