Heidi de Marco is an award-winning photojournalist and health reporter who has focused her work on producing multimedia stories that help humanize the complex health and humanitarian issues impacting marginalized and vulnerable communities in the United States and abroad.

Most recently, she covered health care and policy for KFF Health News from the Southern California bureau where she produced bilingual multimedia stories for news outlets nationwide.

Previously, Heidi was a freelance video journalist and photographer specializing in covering social disparities, health, and general news abroad.

She has a bachelor’s degree in international journalism from DePaul University, a post-graduate diploma in multimedia journalism from an International Center for Journalists sponsored program in India, and a certificate in Spanish-language broadcast journalism from UCLA.

She has extensive multimedia training, is HEFAT certified (Hostile Environment and First Aid Training), and has spent more than a decade covering health. Her work has been published in The Atlantic, The Los Angeles Times, USA Today, CNN, PBS Newshour, The Washington Post, TIME, Radio Bilngüe, The New York Times, NPR and La Opinión, among others.