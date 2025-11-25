Give Now
Health officials urge San Diegans to get vaccinated before holidays

By Heidi de Marco / Health Reporter
Published November 25, 2025 at 6:27 PM PST
Flu and COVID-19 cases are expected to rise in San Diego County as families gather for the holidays. Health officials are urging San Diegans to get vaccinated now. KPBS Health Reporter Heidi de Marco has the latest vaccination numbers.

The number of people getting flu and COVID-19 vaccines in San Diego County is far below what health officials hoped for at this point in the season. Only about 1 in 5 eligible residents received a flu shot this season as of last week, the County said. Even fewer people — less than 1 in 10 — had taken the updated COVID-19 vaccine.

At the same time, flu cases have been climbing since last month — from about 60 cases a week at the beginning of October to about 160 the week ending Nov. 15, County data show.

UC San Diego infectious disease specialist Dr. Davey Smith has been monitoring flu activity overseas. If flu patterns around the world are an indication of what will happen here, "it's gonna be a pretty bad year," he said.

“Japan has already hit more deaths than they had last year in terms of the flu. The UK rates are rising faster than what we saw last year, and even the year before that,” Smith said.

But it doesn’t have to be: This year’s vaccine protects against the flu strain circulating now, he said.

“Don't miss out on that flu vaccine this year because I think it's going to be a rough ride,” he said. “And just know that a flu vaccine doesn't fully protect you from getting the virus, but it protects you from dying and getting hospitalized from the virus.”

Flu season in San Diego is expected to ramp up in January or February, but with gatherings starting this week, Smith said now is the time to get protected.

Heidi de Marco
Heidi de Marco is an award-winning photojournalist and health reporter who has focused her work on producing multimedia stories that help humanize the complex health and humanitarian issues impacting marginalized and vulnerable communities in the United States and abroad.

See stories by Heidi de Marco

