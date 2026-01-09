Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Health

San Diego County public health officials push back against new federal childhood vaccine guidelines

By Heidi de Marco / Health Reporter
Contributors: Charlotte Radulovich / Video Journalist
Published January 9, 2026 at 5:47 PM PST
San Diego County Public health officials are pushing back against new federal childhood vaccine guidelines. KPBS health reporter Heidi de Marco says they are urging parents to instead follow guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics.

San Diego County health officials said on Thursday they will continue to follow the childhood vaccine schedule recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics, the California Department of Public Health, and the West Coast Health Alliance despite new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

On Monday, the CDC updated its childhood and adolescent vaccine schedule, reducing the number of vaccines routinely recommended and reorganizing them into routine, risk-based, or shared decision-making categories. The changes were made without the usual input from pediatric and vaccine advisory groups.

“The American Academy of Pediatrics does not recommend any changes in the vaccine schedule,” said Dr. John Bradley, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Rady Children’s Hospital. “We wish (the CDC had) presented their recommendations in one of our regular meetings, and we would have had a chance to discuss it.”

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Despite the federal changes, Bradley said the science behind childhood vaccines hasn’t changed. That includes six vaccines the CDC is no longer recommending.

“We believe the vaccines for RSV, hepatitis A and B, rotavirus, flu and meningococcus should continue to be given,” he said.

The CDC changes put additional pressure on parents, Bradley said.

“Parents don't know all the questions to ask. They're parents. That's their job. They're not medical professionals who've spent their lives reviewing vaccine data and coming up with recommendations,” he said.

The measles vaccine is still recommended, but cases have surged this year because of lower vaccination rates. Bradley said he’s already seeing the consequences.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

“I started my career before the measles vaccines were around. I hadn't seen a case of measles for decades, until just recently, in an unimmunized kid. And it brought back to me just how horrible measles is.” Bradley said.

County officials said vaccines are covered by insurance and available through county public health clinics for families without coverage.

Tags

Health Health CareKidsLaw
Heidi de Marco
Heidi de Marco is an award-winning photojournalist and health reporter who has focused her work on producing multimedia stories that help humanize the complex health and humanitarian issues impacting marginalized and vulnerable communities in the United States and abroad.

See stories by Heidi de Marco

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News