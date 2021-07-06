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The U.S. Supreme Court denied the Trump administration’s appeal of lower court decisions ordering it to restore roughly a billion dollars in UC research grants. UC researchers said their First Amendment rights were violated because Trump cancelled the grants over DEI.
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Members of the Kappa Sigma fraternity and Marine veteran Jason Beyer raised more than $4,000 after Beyer was diagnosed with a rare skin cancer.
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The finding could lead to a supplement that can help parents support their baby’s development.
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More than $21 million will support overdose prevention and education across California, including efforts by 10 organizations serving San Diego County.
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San Diego County is using mosquito treatments to control mosquito populations and reduce the risk of West Nile virus as warm weather extends the season.
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A San Diego Superior court ruling allows Rady Children’s Hospital to turn away some new patients seeking gender-affirming care amid a legal battle with the state.
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Experts in nutrition and healthcare laid out the extent of food insecurity locally and across California at a hearing Wednesday.
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San Diego's Dianna Cowern, also known as Physics Girl, was one of the internet's most popular science communicators. Long COVID left her bedbound and facing a medical mystery with life-and-death stakes.
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The state has not investigated 26,000 of its 28,000 highest-risk Medi-Cal providers, the report says. Health officials dispute it.
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A Sharp Rees-Stealy physician explained how Santa Ana winds could stir up airborne particles, worsen symptoms and affect people with underlying health conditions.
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