Jake Gotta

As the social media host and reporter at KPBS, Jake's focus on social media helps reach new audiences. With Public Matters, he creates content that shares stories on politics and governance, discusses important issues and informs the public on how they can get involved.

Jake has been a reporter covering local and state issues in Southern California for five years as an independent journalist and with the Long Beach Post, Long Beach Watchdog, and ABC 10News (KGTV).