San Diego’s congressional delegation weighs in on redistricting

San Diego's representatives are split on party lines over the redistricting dispute happening in California and Texas.

California Governor Gavin Newsom is pushing ahead with a plan to redraw congressional maps in the state ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

It’s part of an ongoing battle between Texas and California over the two states’ congressional maps that could change who controls the House of Representatives.

California voters gave an independent commission the power to draw congressional maps back in 2010. The Citizens Redistricting Commission is made up of five Republicans, five Democrats, and four non-partisan commissioners.

Every 10 years, states are asked to redraw congressional district maps based on the U.S. Census. In California, the Commission is meant to draw congressional maps that are fair and non-partisan.

Texas does not have an independent commission. Their congressional maps are drawn by the state legislature, which has been controlled by Republicans for more than 20 years.

At the urging of President Trump, Texas Gov. Greg Abbot recently called a special session to redraw the state’s maps before the 2026 midterm elections.

Newsom responded by calling for a special election to let voters weigh in on new maps that could help Democrats in California win seats held by Republicans, including CA-48 in San Diego, held by Rep. Darrell Issa.

When asked about the efforts of Governor Newsom, Issa did not respond to questions. A spokesperson instead referred to this statement from the entire CA GOP delegation.

“In 2010, California voters passed the VOTERS FIRST Act by over 20 points, giving the independent California Citizens Redistricting Commission the sole authority of drawing California’s congressional districts,” the statement says. “Today, Governor Newsom, flanked by Texas Democrats, announced that he stands ready to take power away from the Citizens Commission and place it back into the hands of Sacramento politicians to further his left-wing political agenda.”

The statement does not mention the redistricting effort in Texas. Newsom has said if Texas pauses its efforts, he won’t move forward with redistricting in California.

“Donald Trump called up Governor Abbott for one simple reason: to rig the 2026 elections,” Newsom said in a statement. “California’s moral high ground means nothing if we’re powerless because of it. This moment requires us to be prepared to fight fire with fire.”

Congressional Democrats from San Diego agreed with Newsom.

“Donald Trump knows his policies are so unpopular that the only way he’ll win in the midterms is to rig the maps,” Rep. Sara Jacobs said in a statement. “If Texas moves forward with redistricting, California won’t hesitate to do the same. We won’t stand idly by while Donald Trump attempts to steal power from the American people.”

Rep. Scott Peters said in a statement that he supports California’s independent commission and believes other states should implement the model.

“However,” Peters said, “I am supportive of this mid-cycle redistricting effort as a direct response to states like Texas, Ohio, Missouri, and Indiana who are caving to President Trump’s demands to manipulate district lines for raw political power. I regret having to do this, but Democrats must fight fire with fire if Republicans go through with their extremist plans to redraw the maps to disempower voters.”

Rep. Mike Levin said in a statement that California’s system should be a national model, but he also thinks Newsom’s plan is necessary considering what’s going on in Texas.

“With states like Texas using extreme gerrymandering to tilt the playing field, we cannot unilaterally disarm,” Levin said. “It is reasonable to consider a one-time, temporary measure to protect fair representation.

Levin said if Texas and other states end these practices, California should do the same.

“This is not the path I would choose in a healthier political environment,” Levin said, “But we are left with no good options.”

Democrats in Congress have introduced multiple bills to implement a nationwide, non-partisan redistricting process similar to California’s.

Issa did not respond to questions about the effort in Texas or whether he would vote for a nationwide standard.

Juan Vargas, the Democratic congressman representing California’s 52nd district, was not available to answer questions or respond with a statement.