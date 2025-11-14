Forget the furniture — this house in Jamul has a 14-foot boulder in the middle of it

Video from a drone shows the mustard-colored house perched atop a hill in Jamul, looking similar to other custom homes in the area. But from the ground, this home’s uniqueness begins to reveal itself.

The Agency San Diego The "boulder house" is shown on top of a hill in Jamul in this undated photo.

“I had never heard of anything like it. It was… It's an incredible concept,” Jeannine Savory said with a laugh.

Savory is the real estate agent in charge of selling the house, and the concept she’s talking about is what makes this house incredibly unique.

Mike Damron Real estate agent Jeannine Savory is shown in the home's kitchen with KPBS reporter John Carroll. Jamul, Calif., Nov. 3, 2025.

It is built around a 14-foot boulder. Savory’s been in the business for 25 years, but she said this is the first time she’s seen anything like this.

“Although I hadn't heard about it, as I started marketing it, so many people came forward and said, ‘Oh, I remember this. I've seen it in the past.’ I had someone say that they came and helped build it. It was like a community build when it was being done.”

Mike Damron The living room of the "boulder house" in Jamul, Calif., is shown with the boulder in the background on Nov. 3, 2025.

That was in 2000. Architect Drew Hubbell designed the home, and if that name sounds familiar, it’s because Hubbell is the son of famed San Diego artist James Hubbell .

The younger Hubbell said the original owners had some very specific ideas — and at the center of it all was the boulder.

“They came with a book of about 20 pages of a building program, which is unique for a client… And one of them was the boulder behind me,” Hubble said. “It was really a spirit to the property for them. There was history of Kumeyaay being around the area and evidence of fires being lit underneath the boulder.”

Mike Damron Drew Hubbell, the architect who designed the home, is shown being interviewed by KPBS reporter John Carroll in Jamul, Calif., on Nov. 3, 2025.

The boulder sits in a shallow moat, a small waterfall providing a soothing sound throughout the great room on one side and the primary bedroom on the other. But the boulder and its moat provide more than an imposing presence.

“The moat serves another purpose in that it mediates the temperature swing along with the thermal mass of the boulder. So it keeps it in that low 60s range of temperatures,” Hubbell said.

Thermal mass is defined as the ability of a material, in this case the boulder, to store heat and release it naturally when the interior temperature dips. On the flip side, it provides a cooling effect during hot weather. The house has an old-fashioned cast iron stove for extra heating if needed, but there is no central heat or air.

Mike Damron The home's 'truth window' in the living room of the 'boulder house' in Jamul, Calif. is shown in this undated photo.

There’s something else unique about this home that is out of sight – almost. Its walls are made of straw bales. The home follows a tradition of straw bale construction with a framed opening on a wall. It’s called a truth window , a way to see the actual straw. It helps the boulder and moat in regulating the interior temperature.

“We worked on this home throughout the summer when the temperatures were up to 100 degrees outside. When you came inside the home, it was always a real comfortable 78-ish. The cooling properties of it, combined with the heating from the exterior and then the superior insulation of the straw bale, it really did self-regulate to a nice, comfortable temperature,” said Savory.

At nearly 3,500 square feet, the home is not huge. There are two guest bedrooms, and the kitchen is part of the great room. But then - there are the outside spaces.

Mike Damron A courtyard featuring three fountains is shown at the 'boulder house' in Jamul, Calif.on November 3, 2025.

Small courtyards with fountains and seating areas are on different sides of the house. A pool and jacuzzi were added several years ago. On the west side of the home, there’s a Spanish style arcade. From there, you can see all the way to Point Loma - on a clear day.

Mike Damron A seating area at the west side arcade is shown at the 'boulder house' in Jamul, Calif. on November 3, 2025.

Back inside, there’s something else more subtle, a nod to the house’s creators. James Hubbell lent his artistry to various colored rock inlays found throughout the home; a vibrant touch from one of San Diego’s most revered artists.

“Color was very important, and really nature was the inspiration, and so many beautiful colors come from nature. So that was his biggest inspiration,” said the younger Hubbell.

Sitting on its perch above Jamul - the house is not too far from urban San Diego. But it’s also certain to retain its rural flavor.

"The Agency" San Diego The 'boulder house' is shown at twilight from a drone in this undated photo.