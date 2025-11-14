Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

A 14-foot boulder is shown in the middle of the living room in a Jamul house that's now up for sale. Nov. 3, 2025.
Mike Damron
A 14-foot boulder is shown in the middle of the living room in a Jamul house that's now up for sale. Nov. 3, 2025.

Forget the furniture — this house in Jamul has a 14-foot boulder in the middle of it

By John Carroll / General Assignment Reporter & Anchor
Contributors: Mike Damron / Video Journalist
Published November 14, 2025 at 10:48 AM PST

Video from a drone shows the mustard-colored house perched atop a hill in Jamul, looking similar to other custom homes in the area. But from the ground, this home’s uniqueness begins to reveal itself.

The "boulder house" is shown on top of a hill in Jamul in this undated photo.
The Agency San Diego
The "boulder house" is shown on top of a hill in Jamul in this undated photo.

“I had never heard of anything like it. It was… It's an incredible concept,” Jeannine Savory said with a laugh.

Savory is the real estate agent in charge of selling the house, and the concept she’s talking about is what makes this house incredibly unique.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
Real estate agent Jeannine Savory is shown in the home's kitchen with KPBS reporter John Carroll
Mike Damron
Real estate agent Jeannine Savory is shown in the home's kitchen with KPBS reporter John Carroll. Jamul, Calif., Nov. 3, 2025.

It is built around a 14-foot boulder. Savory’s been in the business for 25 years, but she said this is the first time she’s seen anything like this.

“Although I hadn't heard about it, as I started marketing it, so many people came forward and said, ‘Oh, I remember this. I've seen it in the past.’ I had someone say that they came and helped build it. It was like a community build when it was being done.”

The living room of the "boulder house" is shown with the boulder in the background on November 3, 2025.
Mike Damron
The living room of the "boulder house" in Jamul, Calif., is shown with the boulder in the background on Nov. 3, 2025.

That was in 2000. Architect Drew Hubbell designed the home, and if that name sounds familiar, it’s because Hubbell is the son of famed San Diego artist James Hubbell.

The younger Hubbell said the original owners had some very specific ideas — and at the center of it all was the boulder.

“They came with a book of about 20 pages of a building program, which is unique for a client… And one of them was the boulder behind me,” Hubble said. “It was really a spirit to the property for them. There was history of Kumeyaay being around the area and evidence of fires being lit underneath the boulder.”

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
Drew Hubbell, the architect who designed the home, is shown being interviewed by KPBS reporter John Carroll on November 3, 2025.
Mike Damron
Drew Hubbell, the architect who designed the home, is shown being interviewed by KPBS reporter John Carroll in Jamul, Calif., on Nov. 3, 2025.

The boulder sits in a shallow moat, a small waterfall providing a soothing sound throughout the great room on one side and the primary bedroom on the other. But the boulder and its moat provide more than an imposing presence.

“The moat serves another purpose in that it mediates the temperature swing along with the thermal mass of the boulder. So it keeps it in that low 60s range of temperatures,” Hubbell said.

Thermal mass is defined as the ability of a material, in this case the boulder, to store heat and release it naturally when the interior temperature dips. On the flip side, it provides a cooling effect during hot weather. The house has an old-fashioned cast iron stove for extra heating if needed, but there is no central heat or air.

The home's 'truth window' in the living room is shown in this undated photo.
Mike Damron
The home's 'truth window' in the living room of the 'boulder house' in Jamul, Calif. is shown in this undated photo.

There’s something else unique about this home that is out of sight – almost. Its walls are made of straw bales. The home follows a tradition of straw bale construction with a framed opening on a wall. It’s called a truth window, a way to see the actual straw. It helps the boulder and moat in regulating the interior temperature.

“We worked on this home throughout the summer when the temperatures were up to 100 degrees outside. When you came inside the home, it was always a real comfortable 78-ish. The cooling properties of it, combined with the heating from the exterior and then the superior insulation of the straw bale, it really did self-regulate to a nice, comfortable temperature,” said Savory.

At nearly 3,500 square feet, the home is not huge. There are two guest bedrooms, and the kitchen is part of the great room. But then - there are the outside spaces.

A courtyard featuring three fountains is shown on November 3, 2025.
Mike Damron
A courtyard featuring three fountains is shown at the 'boulder house' in Jamul, Calif.on November 3, 2025.

Small courtyards with fountains and seating areas are on different sides of the house. A pool and jacuzzi were added several years ago. On the west side of the home, there’s a Spanish style arcade. From there, you can see all the way to Point Loma - on a clear day.

A seating area at the west side arcade is shown on November 3, 2025.
Mike Damron
A seating area at the west side arcade is shown at the 'boulder house' in Jamul, Calif. on November 3, 2025.

Back inside, there’s something else more subtle, a nod to the house’s creators. James Hubbell lent his artistry to various colored rock inlays found throughout the home; a vibrant touch from one of San Diego’s most revered artists.

“Color was very important, and really nature was the inspiration, and so many beautiful colors come from nature. So that was his biggest inspiration,” said the younger Hubbell.

Sitting on its perch above Jamul - the house is not too far from urban San Diego. But it’s also certain to retain its rural flavor.

The 'boulder house' is shown at twilight from a drone in this undated photo.
"The Agency" San Diego
The 'boulder house' is shown at twilight from a drone in this undated photo.

That’s because it’s adjacent to the San Diego National Wildlife Refuge and the Rancho Jamul Ecological Reserve… a place rooted in the ancient history of what we now call San Diego county… with a boulder bringing benefits seen and unseen to whoever’s lucky enough to live in it next.

Tags

Quality of Life Native American
John Carroll
John Carroll is a general assignment reporter and anchor at KPBS. He loves coming up with story ideas that are not being covered elsewhere, but he’s also ready to cover the breaking news of the day.
See stories by John Carroll
What story do you want to see told?

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News