UC San Diego medical workers begin 2-day strike

Hundreds of University of California (UC) workers in San Diego walked off the job Monday as part of a two-day, statewide strike for better pay and benefits.

Their union, the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, or AFSCME, and UC have been negotiating a new workers’ contract for nearly two years. The workers’ latest one expired in August 2024.

“During nearly two years of bargaining, UC has spent billions of dollars acquiring new facilities, lavishing exorbitant raises on its wealthiest executives and funding housing assistance programs to help these same ivory tower elites buy mansions or second homes — but it won’t offer its frontline workers enough to pay the rent or keep pace with the skyrocketing cost of groceries,” Michael Avant, president of AFSCME Local 3299, said in a statement.

A UC spokesperson said that UC had already implemented its “last, best, and final offer to ensure these employees receive meaningful and immediate pay and benefit increases.” In July, workers began earning at least $25 an hour and are set to receive up to $1,500 annually to help them afford health care.

But the union argues that UC can do more, leading to a deadlock in negotiations.

“You kind of have to look at affordability through the totality of what it is,” said union spokesperson Todd Stenhouse. “What are my wages worth in terms of purchasing power? How much is my health insurance going up?”

Michael Ammons, a medical biller at UC’s Hillcrest Medical Center, is among the several hundred workers who walked off the job Monday. Making rent has been a challenge, he said.

“Personally, I am one paycheck away from being evicted because my low wages don't afford the cost of living here in San Diego,” he said.

It’s unclear how the two-day strike will affect patients. A UC spokesperson said UC has plans in place to minimize the impact on patients and its facilities are expected to remain open.

Ammons said the union had given UC 10 days' notice about the strike.