San Diego weekend arts top picks: A new Chicano-run gallery, surf films with live music and more

Courtesy of Oolong Gallery Amy Adler's "Nice Girl (no. 3.13)" is a 2025 work of art on view at Oolong Gallery Jan. 10 through Feb. 14, 2026.

Visual art

Oolong Gallery: 'Adorno'

Twentieth-century German social theorist Theodor Adorno argued that a capitalism-led " culture industry " renders art, creativity and media into standardized, mass-produced comforts aimed at passive consumption and contentment — and he probably couldn't have imagined endless social media scrolling. At Oolong Gallery, a group show inspired by the philosopher opens this week, featuring work that challenges easy consumption, while also nodding to the idea of "adornment." Artists include Amy Adler, Josh Callaghan, Victoria Fu, Ricardo Galvan, Adam Braly Janes and Christian Olid-Ramirez.

Reception: 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Jan 10. On view: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday through Feb. 14 | Oolong Gallery, 6030 La Flecha, Rancho Santa Fe | Free | MORE INFO

'Wood: A Furniture Show'

The annual celebration of furniture-making and woodworking returns to Escondido this week. Pieces range from intricate works of art to functional designs, once again curated by Brian Murphy of Murphy's Fine Woodworking.

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 10. On view through Feb. 27 | Escondido Arts Partnership, 262 E. Grand Ave., Escondido | Free | MORE INFO

Barrio Art Crawl

On Saturday, check out the multitude of shops, galleries and restaurants along Logan Avenue and beyond for the monthly Barrio Art Crawl , running from 12-8 p.m. Saturday. This month's programming is packed with several notable standouts below.

Por Vida Gallery opening: Tekpatl Patricia Cruz

Barrio Logan coffee shop Por Vida has announced local Chicano artist Tekpatl Patricia Cruz as the first artist in its new arts endeavor, transforming the cafe into an art gallery. In a video announcing the exhibit, Cruz said the body of work was inspired by a quote her father used to say, "La tierra me está llamando," or "the land is calling me." Her paintings feature vivid portraits and scenes with nature and magical realism touches, studying the ways in which her ancestors are tied to the places they come from. The exhibit celebration kicks off at 3 p.m., though the coffee shop opens at 8 a.m.

3-8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 10 | Por Vida, 2146 Logan Ave., Barrio Logan | Free | MORE INFO

Jaydon Miller / APA San Diego Photography by Jaydon Miller is featured in the APA San Diego exhibition "Untitled 2025," on view from 5-8 p.m. on Jan. 10, 2026.

APA San Diego: 'Untitled 2025'

The annual competition and exhibition from the American Photographic Artists' San Diego chapter features a selection of work by dozens of photographers, curated by a team of national jurors. A slideshow of all the finalists will be on view at Woo Studios, and the top three photos will be announced.

5-8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 10 | WOO! Studios, 2212 Main St, Barrio Logan | Free | MORE INFO

'Fragmentos del Barrio' exhibit panel discussion

To explore the current exhibition at the Chicano Park Museum and Cultural Center, artist Ramses Noriega, curator Rafael Barrientos, professor Denise Lugo and CPMCC founder Josie Talamantez will discuss the art, Noriega's career, his work in activism movements and more.

1-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 10 | Chicano Park Museum and Cultural Center, 1960 National Ave., Barrio Logan | Free | MORE INFO

Courtesy of Bread & Salt A detail of Brandon Eugene Secrest's installation "Threshold" is shown at Bread & Salt in an undated photo.

Bread & Salt: Brandon Secrest, Burn All Books Newsstand art and more

At 4 p.m. artist Brandon Secrest will discuss his current immersive, site-specific installation throughout the Bread & Salt building. Also on-site, artist Elizabeth Juarez will begin an artist takeover at the Burn All Books Newsstand beginning at 11 a.m.

Saturday, Jan. 10 | Bread & Salt, 1955 Julian Ave., Logan Heights | Free | MORE INFO

Music

Sound Praxis: The Great Refusal, Cecyl Ruehlen and Nick Lesley

Bread & Salt will host a unique program of three experimental music acts, ranging from the free jazz of The Great Refusal to interdisciplinary performer and artist Cecyl Ruehlen's custom-built wooden instrument. Local Nick Lesley will also perform on drums and electronics.

<a href="https://cecylruehlen.bandcamp.com/album/sferics" data-cms-ai="0">Sferics by Cecyl Ruehlen</a>

7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 9 | Bread & Salt Brick Room, 1955 Julian Ave., Logan Heights | $15 suggested donation | MORE INFO

Courtesy of Art of Elan Musicians perform as surfing films are projected above them during a previous iteration of "Sounds and Swells."

Art of Elan and Hausmann Quartet: 'Sounds & Swells'

After selling out originally, Art of Elan moved this performance to the Baker-Baum Concert Hall and released more tickets. If you're a fan of surfing footage, this is the chamber music concert for you. Filmmaker Jimmy Wilson and others were commissioned to create new videos showcasing California's oceans, coastlines and surf. The videos will be projected onstage as longstanding local ensemble Hausmann Quartet performs works by Terry Riley, Kinan Azmeh, Erich Korngold, Beethoven, Haydn and Ravel. Arrive at 6:15 p.m. for a preconcert talk.

7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 11 | The Conrad, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla | $18-$38 | MORE INFO

Le Salon de Musiques

La Jolla chamber music series Le Salon de Musiques presents its first concert of the year, featuring instrumental and choral performers. Pieces include Fanny Mendelssohn's "String Quartet in E-flat Major," Liszt's "Songs for Soprano and Piano" and Hiller's "Piano Quintet in G Major." Concerts feature a champagne buffet reception and a casual musicologist chat.

4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 11 | La Jolla Woman's Club, 7791 Draper Ave., La Jolla | $69-$120 | MORE INFO

Sunday Songwriter Showcase

Co-sponsored by San Diego Folk Heritage and the San Diego Troubadour, Jeff Berkley's monthly Sunday Songwriter Showcase features Aly Rowell and Cara Cormier in an intimate setting at The Jazz Lounge. I've been a fan of Rowell since her entry into the NPR Tiny Desk Contest several years ago.

7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 11 | The Jazz Lounge, 6818 El Cajon Blvd., Rolando | $40-$60 | MORE INFO

Theater

OnWord Theatre: 'Red Light Winter'

Playwright Adam Rapp's 2006 Pulitzer Prize finalist play "Red Light Winter" follows two friends as they travel between Amsterdam and New York City, contending with obsession, suicide, intimacy and friendship. This production contains nudity. Thursday's preview performance is pay-what-you-can , and all performances are free for members of Tribal Nations with identification.

Jan 8-24 | Light Box Theater, 2590 Truxtun Road, Liberty Station | $30-$40 | MORE INFO

'Of Mice and Men'

Lamplighters Community Theatre presents the stage adaptation of John Steinbeck's classic "Of Mice and Men," the tragic story of friends and migrant workers George and Lennie in Great Depression-era Salinas.