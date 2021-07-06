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One Night Only manages to fail as a dystopia and as a rom-com. Meanwhile, Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma is a perfect tale for this moment — if you don't mind your eroticism with a side of gore.
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CatVideoFest 2026 opens Friday night at downtown’s Digital Gym Cinema, featuring 75 minutes of feline high jinks.
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The internationally known chef, writer, and television star died in 2018. Tony, starring Dominic Sessa, tells just a splinter of Bourdain's life — the mid-1970s summer when he was 19.
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This weekend in the arts in San Diego: Chicano Block Party, "Amoxtlis" and "Field Notes on Memory" in Escondido; San Ysidro Archive; SummerFest; CatVideoFest; a La Jolla Playhouse WOW Experience; rediscovered lost chamber music; local Aly Rowell and more.
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Just when you thought it was safe, The Killer Tomatoes are back with a new movie, "Organic Intelligence" that opens Friday.
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Vincent Pastore appeared in movies dating back to the 1980s and had roles in big movies including "Goodfellas" and "Awakenings," both in 1990.
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Olivia Wilde plays an artist who initiates a wildly inappropriate sexual relationship with her younger employee. But between the sex scenes, there are thoughtful conversations about age and intimacy.
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His Spidey senses are evolving and he misses his friends.
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"People think of this as the ultimate Hollywood experience," says Escott Norton, former executive director of the Los Angeles Historic Theatre Foundation.
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There is so much good music and dance in San Diego this weekend, including St. Vincent with the symphony; aja monet x Future is Color; local indie artist Julianna Zachariou; chamber music at SummerFest; The Rosin Box Project's cutting-edge contemporary ballet; outdoor dance in Encinitas — plus picks for visual art, theater and film.
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