Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

A cosplayer greets fans in a full Chewbacca suit at Comic-Con on July 25, 2025.

Lightsabers ready: 'Star Wars' cosplay shines at Comic-Con

A family from London, an Imperial admiral and more: Click through this slideshow to see how "Star Wars" fans made their mark at Comic-Con 2025.

A cosplayer greets fans in a full Chewbacca suit at Comic-Con on July 25, 2025.
A cosplayer greets fans in a full Chewbacca suit at Comic-Con on July 25, 2025.  (Matthew Bowler / KPBS)
Seb (left), Howard, and Donna Levy (right) cosplay as, in Howard’s words, “Rey and her mates,” at Comic-Con on July 24, 2025. The family is visiting San Diego from London.
Seb (left), Howard and Donna Levy (right) cosplay as, in Howard’s words, “Rey and her mates,” at Comic-Con on July 24, 2025. The family traveled from London to attend the San Diego convention.  (Anthony Wallace / KPBS)
Ken Ohashi cosplays as Obi-Wan Kenobi from <i>Star Wars</i> at Comic-Con on July 24, 2025.
Ken Ohashi cosplays as Obi-Wan Kenobi at Comic-Con on July 24, 2025.  (Anthony Wallace / KPBS)
Morgan Laughlin cosplays as an “Endor rebel soldier” from <i>Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi</i>, at Comic-Con on July 24, 2025.
Morgan Laughlin cosplays as an Endor rebel soldier from "Return of the Jedi" at Comic-Con on July 24, 2025.  (Anthony Wallace / KPBS)
Erik Hogen cosplays as an Imperial officer from <i>Star Wars, </i>at Comic-Con on July 24, 2025. He said that the colored squares on his shirt indicate that he is a “High Admiral” and that the pen-shaped devices clipped onto his shirt pockets are like keys, allowing officers to access certain parts of a battle station, such as the “Death Star.”
Erik Hogen cosplays as an Imperial officer at Comic-Con on July 24, 2025. He said the colored squares on his uniform indicate a “high admiral” rank, and the pen-shaped devices clipped to his pockets serve as keys to access battle station areas like such the Death Star.  (Anthony Wallace / KPBS)
1/5