Lightsabers ready: 'Star Wars' cosplay shines at Comic-Con
A family from London, an Imperial admiral and more: Click through this slideshow to see how "Star Wars" fans made their mark at Comic-Con 2025.
A cosplayer greets fans in a full Chewbacca suit at Comic-Con on July 25, 2025. (Matthew Bowler / KPBS)
Seb (left), Howard and Donna Levy (right) cosplay as, in Howard’s words, “Rey and her mates,” at Comic-Con on July 24, 2025. The family traveled from London to attend the San Diego convention. (Anthony Wallace / KPBS)
Morgan Laughlin cosplays as an Endor rebel soldier from "Return of the Jedi" at Comic-Con on July 24, 2025. (Anthony Wallace / KPBS)
Erik Hogen cosplays as an Imperial officer at Comic-Con on July 24, 2025. He said the colored squares on his uniform indicate a “high admiral” rank, and the pen-shaped devices clipped to his pockets serve as keys to access battle station areas like such the Death Star. (Anthony Wallace / KPBS)
