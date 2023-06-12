Carolyne Corelis

Carolyne CorelisVideo Journalist
The job cuts by technology company Viasat include 160 positions in San Diego County. What do the layoffs mean for the regional tech economy?
Film festivals are invitations to adventure, so here is a guide to expand your horizons.
As U.S. President Joe Biden’s new asylum rules change how and when migrants can seek protection in the United States, more Mexican families are moving north.
San Diego's Wave FC faces off against Seattle's OL Reign in the semifinal on Sunday. If they win, they will play the championship match at home.
Matt Carpenter exercises $5.5 million option with Padres, and Seth Lugo declines $7.5 million optionCarpenter batted .176 with five homers and 31 RBIs in 2023; Lugo was 8-7 with a 3.57 ERA in 26 starts
Premieres Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App + Encore Sunday, Nov. 12 at 6:30 p.m. on KPBS 2. Experience the sensory explosion of eye-popping theatrics and infectious pop tracks from one of today’s most captivating performers. This not-to-be-missed spectacle features hit after hit and delivers the excitement of the live Katy Perry experience.
- Americans leaving Gaza report chaos, relief — and worry for people staying behind
- San Diego researchers seek answers about underwater turbulence
- San Diego home sales and prices drop, but Del Mar property sets a record
- Giant Escondido pumpkin headed to bear cubs in Ramona
- Volunteers stand guard over Hillcrest ofrenda