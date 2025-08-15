POV: Emergent City

The film will be available to stream beginning Monday, Aug. 18, 2025 - Nov. 16, 2025 with the PBS app

POV presents "Emergent City," a story about the rise of civic engagements in American democracy with the residents of a single Brooklyn community facing affordable housing pressures and the onslaught of new development proposals; factors that risk transforming their neighborhood for good. The documentary follows the residents of Sunset Park throughout a decade-long fight for the future of the district–and of New York City itself.

"Emergent City" features residents of Sunset Park facing a tangled web of rising rents, a legacy of environmental racism, and the loss of the industrial jobs that once sustained their community.

When a global developer purchases Industry City — a massive industrial complex on the waterfront — and begins to transform it into an “innovation district,” a battle erupts over the future of the neighborhood and of New York City itself.

Eric Phillips-Horst / POV Aerial view of Sunset Park’s industrial waterfront with graphic overlay highlighting zoning.

"Emergent City" is a meticulously crafted civic epic that gives viewers a front-row seat to the public and private spaces where the city is shaped. With extraordinary access, the film tracks an ensemble of participants, including the local council members, Industry City’s developers, and community members with divergent stakes.

Jay Arthur Sterrenberg UPROSE’s Genea Foster breaking down Land Use. White butcher paper displays text reading "WHO DECIDES?" at the top, with a list below including "Planning Board," "City Council," "Big Business/Corporations," and "Community Board."

The film explores the profound intersections of gentrification, climate crisis, and real estate development and asks how change might emerge from dialogue and collective action in a world where too many outcomes are constrained by money, politics, and business as usual.

Jay Arthur Sterrenberg / POV Industry City exterior after Jamestown Properties’ purchase.

Filmmaker Quotes:

“This is a harrowing and uncertain moment in American history. As a country, we are facing so much division and so many crises that seem insurmountable,” said producer and director Kelly Anderson. “'Emergent City' shows a community with a lot of different perspectives coming together to do the hard work of talking through differences, developing a collective vision, and fighting to make it happen.”

“The future is unwritten, but we know it will be built on the stories of what has come before. Spending time with the deeply dedicated community of Sunset Park, as it engaged for a decade to have an impact on shaping their waterfront, was inspiring. Collaborating with POV, which has so much experience bringing critical American stories to public television, feels like a perfect partnership as we honor what happened here and promote democratic engagement nationwide,” said Jay Arthur Sterrenberg, director and editor.

Viola Wan / POV Two children play cards on their stoop in Sunset Park.

Raves include:

“The best New York City-based documentary in a decade.”— Max Rivlin-Nadler, Hell Gate

“a vividly thrilling story about democracy”— Kathy Ou, Hyperallergic

“'Emergent City' is not a polemic, nor does it fall into the “all sides” trap of equivocation. It’s curious and patient, taking the time to understand its subject. It leaves enough wiggle room for the audience to make up its own mind, a kind of nonfiction Rorschach test to help us illuminate how we really think about everything from housing costs to climate change.”— Alan Zilberman, Washington City Paper

