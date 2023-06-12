Give Now
Male with dark hair smiling at camera wearing a grey sweater.

Anthony Wallace

Arts Podcast Producer

Anthony Wallace is the producer of the upcoming KPBS Arts Podcast.

He produced two documentary podcast series for KJZZ, Phoenix’s NPR member station, and his audio and written work has been published by BBC, NPR, Associated Press, and The Guardian. He lived and worked in 2023 in Mexico and Peru, where he covered migration, history, and culture stories for a variety of outlets.

Anthony grew up in the Phoenix-area and studied philosophy at Northern Arizona University before earning a master’s degree from Arizona State University’s Cronkite School of Journalism. In 2021, he received an Edward R. Murrow award for a podcast series about the American juvenile justice system.

In his free time Anthony makes music, hikes, and eats adventurously.

