Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

The June 15, 1978 issue of the San Diego Reader is shown in their office in Golden Hill on Feb. 18, 2025. The newspaper cover headline says "Sales of a Death Man" and shows a photo of a gravestone with a For Sale sign.
Julia Dixon Evans
/
KPBS
The June 15, 1978, issue of the San Diego Reader is shown in its office in Golden Hill on Feb. 18, 2025.

San Diego Reader ends print edition after 52 years

By Julia Dixon Evans / Arts Reporter/Podcast Host
Contributors: Carlos Castillo / Video Journalist,  Anthony Wallace / Arts Podcast Producer
Published February 19, 2025 at 4:14 PM PST

Worn, black file drawers are stacked 12 high, organized by date: 1972-2025.

Tucked in a storage room in the San Diego Reader's Golden Hill office, the drawers hold a copy of nearly every single issue ever printed — approximately 2,600 issues.

In the storage room at the San Diego Reader's office, an open drawer reveals a 1989 issue. The alt-weekly is ending its print run after 52 years.
Julia Dixon Evans
/
KPBS
In the storage room at the San Diego Reader's office, an open drawer reveals a 1989 issue. The alt-weekly is ending its print run after 52 years.

Those issues are a sort of living record of the city, says longtime writer and editor-turned-owner Matthew Lickona.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

"A lot of identity is memory. Memory is what makes anybody into a somebody. And this, here, is a memory of San Diego that was available to the whole city that asked and answered every week the question, 'What's it like in San Diego?'" Lickona said

For decades, San Diegans could count on grabbing a print copy of the Reader at cafes, liquor stores and street corners. Each issue contained what staffers call "longform literary journalism" alongside concert listings, columns, theater, film, music and restaurant reviews.

But the Feb. 13 edition was the last.

An empty rack formerly held issues of the San Diego Reader, which ended its print run after 52 years, pictured on Feb. 18, 2025.
Julia Dixon Evans
/
KPBS
An empty rack that formerly held issues of the San Diego Reader, which ended its print run after 52 years, is pictured on Feb. 18, 2025.

Jim Holman started the Reader in 1972, modeled after the Chicago Reader. He said the value of an alternative weekly is in its independence.

"The Reader was started as what they call an alternative paper, and it was independent in the sense that we didn't owe anybody anything. We didn't have any super large advertisers. So that gave us freedom — freedom of speech, complete freedom of expression," Holman said.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

After a financially rocky start, the alt-weekly enjoyed many years of comfortable success, mainly perched squarely on the shoulders of its popular free public classifieds.

"So the first five years were very precarious. You know, I was borrowing money from all kinds of people to try to make it work. Finally, after three years, I think it was, we started to break even. Then we grew little by little by little and there was never any trouble — until Craigslist."

Community members could submit nearly anything to the classifieds, which were free to print — and, of course, free for the public to read in an issue. The archives of those early years of the Reader could serve as something of an economic almanac of historic pricing for rent, used furniture, used cars, tutoring, violin lessons and more. The classifieds also offer glimpses into what people looked for in a roommate or what community groups were meeting and why.

At the peak of its free public classifieds era, Reader issues sometimes topped 200 pages.

The more classifieds it ran, the more pages it could print. And the more pages it printed, the more advertising the Reader could sell. After the advent of Craigslist, the number of Reader classifieds gradually dwindled — so did the page count, and so did the ad revenue.

In its final years, the issues were slim — roughly 40 pages.

The final issues of the San Diego Reader are shown in a Feb. 18, 2025 photo.
Julia Dixon Evans
/
KPBS
The final issues of the San Diego Reader are shown in a Feb. 18, 2025, photo.

Lickona bought the Reader from Holman in December for just $1. A part of the editorial and writing staff for 30 years, Lickona said he originally thought he could find a way for the paper to double down on print and make it more successful. He quickly realized that the company really only had enough "runway" to cover the costs of closing down print production.

"When I bought it, it was with the express idea — I reassured our circulation manager, you know, day one, I want to not only maintain print, I want to invest more heavily in it. I want to re-up circulation to try to drive interest," Lickona said. "I had some runway, I ran out of runway. And it's just not able to endure on that end of it."

Lickona still believes in keeping the Reader alive — even without print — for as long as he can. But he's keeping an eye on the finances.

"I have to think about what happens if we run out of room all together and so there's a hard number. And if we get down to that number, it's got to end, but it will not end unless we get there," Lickona said. "It's very much what I love and what I will do if I possibly can."

To survive, the Reader will close the Golden Hill office and lay off production staff, but Lickona and freelancers will continue publishing online — as long as possible.

As for the archives, Lickona is in talks with several institutions to find them a home — including the San Diego History Center and local university libraries. While nothing is certain yet, he hopes the Reader’s physical history can find a way to stay local.

A empty rack previously held issues of the San Diego Reader, shown on Feb. 18, 2025. A sign says "Empty? Call the Reader." with a phone number.
Julia Dixon Evans
/
KPBS
An empty rack previously held issues of the San Diego Reader, shown on Feb. 18, 2025.

Tags

Arts & Culture Pop CultureBusiness
Julia Dixon Evans
Julia Dixon Evans writes the KPBS Arts newsletter, produces and edits the KPBS/Arts Calendar and works with the KPBS team to cover San Diego's diverse arts scene. Previously, Julia wrote the weekly Culture Report for Voice of San Diego and has reported on arts, culture, books, music, television, dining, the outdoors and more for The A.V. Club, Literary Hub and San Diego CityBeat. She studied literature at UCSD (where she was an oboist in the La Jolla Symphony), and is a published novelist and short fiction writer. She is the founder of Last Exit, a local reading series and literary journal, and she won the 2019 National Magazine Award for Fiction. Julia lives with her family in North Park and loves trail running, vegan tacos and live music.
See stories by Julia Dixon Evans
Got a question or tip for KPBS/Arts?

More News