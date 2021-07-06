Pop Culture

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CatVideoFest 2026 opens Friday night at downtown’s Digital Gym Cinema, featuring 75 minutes of feline high jinks.
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Meet The Nat's curator of invertebrate zoology and some of his amazing specimens.
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Julia Masli's one-woman, part clown, part social experiment but 100% Wow show has only six more performances.
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Just when you thought it was safe, The Killer Tomatoes are back with a new movie, "Organic Intelligence" that opens Friday.
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Dragon-on-dragon violence!
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Two local productions offer very different takes on familiar stories: "Die Already!" at Diversionary Black Box and "The Fairy Tale Monologues" at Moxie Theatre.
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His Spidey senses are evolving and he misses his friends.
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SCA members showcased armored fighting and historical crafts while introducing Comic-Con attendees to a community built around recreating the past.
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KPBS Cinema Junkie Beth Accomando reflects on what makes Comic-Con special, from fan culture and cosplay to Hollywood activations and the comics community.
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Matt Dinniman says preserving the books’ tone, especially the relationship between Carl and Princess Donut, is his top priority as Peacock adapts the bestselling LitRPG series.
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