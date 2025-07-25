Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

The show-stopping LEGO diorama recreation of the San Diego Convention Center is crafted from more than 200,000 bricks and packed with Comic-Con Easter eggs hidden throughout. It’s all designed as a con-within-a-con. Photo taken on July 25, 2025.

LEGO's Comic-Con diorama turns the San Diego Convention Center into a mini masterpiece

Everything is awesome at LEGO's massive booth, which featured a con-within-a-con: a tiny version of the San Diego Convention Center, built with jaw-dropping detail.

The show-stopping LEGO diorama recreation of the San Diego Convention Center is crafted from more than 200,000 bricks and packed with Comic-Con Easter eggs hidden throughout. It’s all designed as a con-within-a-con. Photo taken on July 25, 2025.
A show-stopping LEGO diorama of the San Diego Convention Center is crafted from more than 200,000 bricks and packed with Comic-Con Easter eggs. The massive display functions as a con-within-a-con. Photo taken July 25, 2025.  (Matthew Bowler / KPBS)
The San Diego Comic-Con International Convention diorama spans multiple tables. Attendees gather around the construction and take photos of the LEGO masterpiece on July 23, 2025.
The LEGO San Diego Comic-Con diorama spans multiple tables. Attendees gathered around the detailed construction to snap photos on July 23, 2025.  (Beth Accomando / KPBS)
Lego crowds surround the convention center — much like the real life one — on July 25, 2025.
LEGO crowds surround the miniature convention center — much like the real one — on July 25, 2025.   (Matthew Bowler / KPBS)
LEGO people pass through the LEGO Comic-Con convention doors on July 25, 2025.
LEGO minifigures pass through the entrance doors of the LEGO Comic-Con on July 25, 2025.   (Matthew Bowler / KPBS)
LEGO people meet and greet at the LEGO Comic-Con on July 25, 2025.
LEGO minifigures meet and mingle inside the LEGO Comic-Con on July 25, 2025.  (Matthew Bowler / KPBS)
LEGO set up a strong presence on the convention floor, offering an immersive booth, activities, debuts and more. Photo taken July 25, 2025.
LEGO had a strong presence on the convention floor, offering an immersive booth, activities, reveals and more. Photo taken July 25, 2025.   (Matthew Bowler / KPBS)
1/6