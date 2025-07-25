LEGO's Comic-Con diorama turns the San Diego Convention Center into a mini masterpiece
Everything is awesome at LEGO's massive booth, which featured a con-within-a-con: a tiny version of the San Diego Convention Center, built with jaw-dropping detail.
A show-stopping LEGO diorama of the San Diego Convention Center is crafted from more than 200,000 bricks and packed with Comic-Con Easter eggs. The massive display functions as a con-within-a-con. Photo taken July 25, 2025. (Matthew Bowler / KPBS)
The LEGO San Diego Comic-Con diorama spans multiple tables. Attendees gathered around the detailed construction to snap photos on July 23, 2025. (Beth Accomando / KPBS)
LEGO crowds surround the miniature convention center — much like the real one — on July 25, 2025. (Matthew Bowler / KPBS)
LEGO minifigures pass through the entrance doors of the LEGO Comic-Con on July 25, 2025. (Matthew Bowler / KPBS)
LEGO minifigures meet and mingle inside the LEGO Comic-Con on July 25, 2025. (Matthew Bowler / KPBS)
LEGO had a strong presence on the convention floor, offering an immersive booth, activities, reveals and more. Photo taken July 25, 2025. (Matthew Bowler / KPBS)
1/6