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Arts & Culture

Encanto Street Fair returns as Encanto Block Party Music Festival in San Diego

By Audy McAfee / Arts & Culture Reporter
Contributors: Michael Spaulding / Freelance Video Journalist
Published July 10, 2026 at 12:44 PM PDT
A band performs during the San Diego Black Arts and Culture Music Festival at Martin Luther King Jr. Park on June 29, 2024.
Courtesy of the San Diego Black Arts and Culture District
A band performs during the San Diego Black Arts and Culture Music Festival at Martin Luther King Jr. Park on June 29, 2024.

Derrick Banks is chair of the San Diego Black Arts and Culture District.

“There used to be the Encanto Street Fair that stretched from 69th all the way to 62nd, and we're trying to tap back into that energy,” Banks said.

In the early 1990s, the Southeastern Economic Development Corporation invested $400,000 in a “Streetscape Art Project” to revitalize the median strips along those streets in Encanto.

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After local artist Eddie Edwards created 24 panels depicting the neighborhood's history and culture, the Encanto Street Fair was established. The fair became an annual event that stretched across those several blocks.

Ibn Edwards stands in front of an MTS bus featuring his Black History Month PRONTO card design.
Arts & Culture
MTS employee uplifts the community through his Black History Month PRONTO card design
Audy McAfee

The district is now reimagining the fair through the Encanto Block Party Music Festival.

The event will feature music, performances by local artists, food, spoken word, comedy and other community vendors.

“I would say we're taking a bit of the old and mixing it with the new, and I think that's what Black culture has always been about,” Banks said.

Banks, who was born and raised in San Diego and now owns a home in Encanto, hopes the event highlights the neighborhood.

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“We call this Southeast, but it's also the Diamond District. This community is a diamond in the rough, and it's produced some of the coolest, most talented artists,” Banks said. “We just hope that a light is shining on that diamond so that the rest of the world can see.”

Derrick Banks at Marie Widman Park on July 8, 2026.
Audy McAfee
/
KPBS
Derrick Banks, chair of the San Diego Arts and Culture District, stands at Marie Widman Memorial Park, where the Encanto Block Party Music Festival will take place, on July 8, 2026.

The district also faced challenges after the city cut arts funding in April of 2026 resulting in the loss of financial support for its programs, Banks said.

“But luckily enough, we were able to get funding through the county because it's so important for the community, for the children, for the people here to see themselves represented through the arts,” Banks said.

While the city’s arts funding was not fully restored, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors allocated $500,000 to support the district and expand access to creative spaces.

The San Diego Black Arts and Culture District plans for the festival to become a recurring tradition while also supporting nearby Black-owned businesses such as The Mental Bar and The Block Club.

Banks said he isn’t worried about how many people attend as long as they leave with a positive experience.

“Success to us is something that we can't measure. Maybe it's in the smile of the kid who's getting his face painted or a person tasting jerk chicken for the first time. When we see those types of things going on, that's how we measure success,” Banks said. “I hope people leave with a sense of pride in their people, a sense of joy for their community, and leaving in a sense of we came together and we really did our thing.”

Marie Widman park sign on July 8, 2026.
Audy McAfee
/
KPBS
A sign marks the entrance to Marie Widman Memorial Park, the site of the Encanto Block Party Music Festival, on July 8, 2026.

The Encanto Block Party Music Festival will take place July 12, starting at noon in Marie Widman Memorial Park.

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Arts & Culture Black CultureMusicVisual ArtsFoodFamilyDanceSan Diego
Audy McAfee
Audy McAfee is an arts and culture reporter at KPBS and a 2025 California Local News fellow. She covers topics ranging from the history of drag to incarcerated peoples rights.
See stories by Audy McAfee

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