San Diego leaders applaud major housing affordability bill, but say there’s still more work to do

Congress passed the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act in June to increase housing production as the nation grapples with a housing affordability crisis.

On Thursday, local housing leaders joined Rep. Scott Peters, D-San Diego, at a news conference in downtown to highlight the importance of the bill.

“The most effective way to lower housing costs is to increase housing supply,” Peters said. “The 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act is landmark federal legislation to increase housing supply and make housing more affordable for everyone.”

San Diego was the nation’s 10th most expensive rental market in June, according to the national rent report from Zumper, a nationwide rental listing platform. And the county is among the least affordable for homeownership in California, according to the California Association of Realtors.

Experts say the housing crisis in California and across the country is a result of a shortage of homes. That’s why the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act looks to help boost production with several provisions that could be impactful in San Diego.

One is a major expansion of the availability of Low Income Housing Tax Credits. These tax credits are a major way affordable housing developments get financed when they’re bought from developers by banks. The bill raises the cap on how many banks can hold, giving them more freedom to fund affordable housing.

Another is prioritizing more development in “ Opportunity Zones ” or “economically distressed communities” with grants from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD); another is providing more funds to local governments that demonstrate innovative ways to increase affordable housing production.

The bill would also create a program to help cities identify preapproved housing designs for certain types of housing, like Accessory Dwelling Units, or ADUs, which could speed up the approval of building permits. And it would make Federal Housing Administration (FHA) loans available for ADU construction.

And it would create a dedicated funding source aimed at helping cities convert vacant commercial and industrial buildings into housing.

“It's the first major housing bill Congress has done, I think in 36 years,” Peters told KPBS. “And it comes in response to concern in San Diego and in California and across the country about the cost of housing, and with a recognition that the federal government has gotten in the way … in many ways, of making housing more affordable.”

Adriana Heldiz / CalMatters A single-family home with an ADU complex in the backyard area in the Talmadge neighborhood of San Diego on Nov. 5, 2023. The ADUs were the first constructed under San Diego’s density bonus program.

Peters and Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Long Beach, are co-chairs of the pro-housing “YIMBY” (Yes In My Backyard) caucus in Congress, a group of legislators focused on addressing housing affordability and homelessness.

The bill was approved by a large majority in both chambers of Congress and would be a bipartisan success at a time when bipartisan legislation is increasingly rare .

“The most important thing though, is just that something happened and that the Congress is like, waking up to the idea that housing is expensive, not just in California, not just in San Diego, but everywhere,” said Colin Parent, CEO of Circulate Planning and Policy.

Another major provision of the bill addresses corporate ownership of single-family homes. The bill would restrict large institutional investors from buying more than 350 single-family homes, with some exceptions designed to encourage housing production.

These large institutional investors can get an exemption if they are building new single-family homes specifically for the rental market, with a requirement to sell to an individual within seven years.

In 2024, the county looked into the issue of corporations buying single-family homes, but it’s unclear at this time how much impact such a ban will have in San Diego. Only 3.6% of single-family homes in San Diego County are owned by large investors, according to the California State Library’s California Research Bureau .

“It's a very, very, very, very, very small share,” Parent said. “And it's even smaller in the San Diego region. So, I don't think that is going to make a big difference to … anybody locally. But that being said, I think it's a perfectly good rule to institute. I think it's a small thing. It's not a big problem, but we certainly don't want it to become a big problem.”

Peters applauded the bipartisan nature of the legislation, something he recognized isn’t common in Washington, D.C.

“I hope my colleagues see that doing this kind of thing is good politics, too,” Peters said. “And maybe … we can figure out a way to keep working together.”

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria, in his capacity as President of the U.S. Conference of Mayors, applauded the passage of the bill.

“We thank Congressional leaders for proving that housing affordability is not a partisan issue — it’s an American priority,” Gloria said a statement on a U.S. Conference of Mayors Instagram post . “We urge the President to sign it without delay — American families can’t afford to wait.”

Carlynne Yu, CFO of the Regional Task Force on Homelessness, said the bill is an important piece of the struggle to get people into homes.

“The reality is simple: homelessness cannot be solved without housing,” Yu said at Thursday’s news conference. “One of our greatest challenges isn’t a lack of collaboration. It's the shortage of housing people can actually afford. The Road to Housing Act helps address that challenge in meaningful ways.”

And Stephen Russel, President and CEO of the San Diego Housing Federation, said San Diego is already ahead of the game on incentivizing affordable housing construction.

“The City of San Diego is a beacon here in the state of California and in the nation in terms of how it has addressed this housing crisis, and so incentivizing other municipalities in this county and throughout the nation to do the same will make a big difference in the affordable housing horizon,” Russel said.

President Donald Trump abruptly canceled the signing ceremony in June, telling lawmakers he wouldn’t sign the bill because he wants Congress to focus on the SAVE America Act which would require proof of citizenship for all voters. Sen. Thom Tillis, a Republican from North Carolina, said such a bill “will never pass in this Congress,” after a “tense” meeting with the President, according to The Associated Press.

Even without Trump’s signature, the bill is set to become law on Friday after the deadline to sign or veto the bill has passed. The bill was approved by far more than two-thirds, with the House voting 358-32 and the Senate voting 85-5 in favor of the bill.

According to Parent, the bill is a great step forward, but it doesn’t mean this problem of housing affordability is solved.

“It's great that Congress is doing this, but, boy oh boy, that's not enough,” Parent said. “And that we're still going to need state officials to pass good laws in California. We're going to need local officials, city council members, mayors to say yes to more homes.”