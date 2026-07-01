Stream now with KPBS+ / Premieres Wednesday, July 8, 2026 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encores Sunday, July 12 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2 + Thursday, July 16 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2

"The American Southwest" is a wild and unforgettable journey down the mighty Colorado River. Narrated by Quannah Chasinghorse, the film beautifully showcases the region’s abundant wildlife, confronts the ecological impacts of dams and river depletion, and boldly advocates for increased water and wildlife conservation.

From the Rockies to scorching deserts and iconic landscapes, the mighty Colorado River sustains wildlife and communities. Uncover the region’s deep cultural history and the urgent fight to protect its future. Narrated by Quannah Chasinghorse.

The Fin and Fur Films production travels through legendary landscapes from the viewpoint of some of the Southwest’s most charming characters, such as wetland-building beavers, bugling bull elk, and desert-adapted rattlesnakes.

Made in association with Natives Outdoors, "The American Southwest" highlights the region’s deep cultural history and the crucial need to better manage the river for both wildlife and society to thrive.

1 of 6 A Bird Feeds on a Saguaro Cactus Bloom Ryan Olinger 2 of 6 Beaver Wetlands in Colorado's High Country Ben Masters 3 of 6 Fish Ben Masters 4 of 6 Mature male elk Ben Masters 5 of 6 California Condor Portrait



Ben Masters 6 of 6 Quannah Chasinghorse Portrait in Yampa Canyon Cutthroat Trout Spawning in Colorado Rocky Mountain Elk in the Fall in RMNP. Ben Masters

Watch On Your Schedule: "The American Southwest" is available to stream with KPBS+, a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience). Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.