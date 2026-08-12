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Diana's Decades

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published August 12, 2026 at 2:40 PM PDT
The Princess of Wales, The Prince of Wales, David Bowie, Roger Taylor and Brian May of Queen, during the Live Aid Concert at Wembley Stadium, 13th July 1985. (Photo by Dave Hogan)
Dave Hogan
/
Hulton Archive
The Princess of Wales, The Prince of Wales, David Bowie, Roger Taylor and Brian May of Queen, during the Live Aid Concert at Wembley Stadium, 13th July 1985. (Photo by Dave Hogan)

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During Princess Diana’s 36 years, it's no exaggeration to say she changed the face of royalty, of Britain and the world.

During Princess Diana’s 36 years, it's no exaggeration to say she changed the face of royalty, of Britain and the world. She was an icon of the final decades of the 20th century, embodying the changing spirit of the 70s, 80s and 90s. Gain fascinating insight into a figure who influenced wider society and inspired profound social change across a changing world.

She was an icon of the final decades of the 20th century, embodying the changing spirit of the 70s, 80s and 90s. Gain fascinating insight into a figure who influenced wider society and inspired profound social change across a changing world.

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Lady Diana Spencer outside her flat in Coleherne Court, London, before her engagement to the Prince of Wales, December 1980.
Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images
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Hulton Royals Collection
Lady Diana Spencer outside her flat in Coleherne Court, London, before her engagement to the Prince of Wales, December 1980.
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JULY 20: Princess Diana Arriving By Rolls Royce Car For A Banquet At Claridges Hotel Wearing A Dress Designed By Fashion Designer Bruce Oldfield With A Diamond Necklace And The Spencer Tiara
Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images
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Tim Graham Photo Library
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JULY 20: Princess Diana Arriving By Rolls Royce Car For A Banquet At Claridges Hotel Wearing A Dress Designed By Fashion Designer Bruce Oldfield With A Diamond Necklace And The Spencer Tiara

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Lady Diana Spencer arriving at her flat.
SUTTON/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
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Gamma-Rapho
Lady Diana Spencer arriving at her flat.

Credit: American Public Television

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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