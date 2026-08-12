Diana's Decades

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During Princess Diana’s 36 years, it's no exaggeration to say she changed the face of royalty, of Britain and the world.

During Princess Diana’s 36 years, it's no exaggeration to say she changed the face of royalty, of Britain and the world. She was an icon of the final decades of the 20th century, embodying the changing spirit of the 70s, 80s and 90s. Gain fascinating insight into a figure who influenced wider society and inspired profound social change across a changing world.

She was an icon of the final decades of the 20th century, embodying the changing spirit of the 70s, 80s and 90s. Gain fascinating insight into a figure who influenced wider society and inspired profound social change across a changing world.

Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images / Hulton Royals Collection Lady Diana Spencer outside her flat in Coleherne Court, London, before her engagement to the Prince of Wales, December 1980.

Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images / Tim Graham Photo Library LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JULY 20: Princess Diana Arriving By Rolls Royce Car For A Banquet At Claridges Hotel Wearing A Dress Designed By Fashion Designer Bruce Oldfield With A Diamond Necklace And The Spencer Tiara

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SUTTON/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images / Gamma-Rapho Lady Diana Spencer arriving at her flat.

Credit: American Public Television