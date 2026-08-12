San Diego to reopen Mission Bay restrooms after public outcry over closures

More than a dozen public restrooms in Mission Bay Park will reopen this Friday through the end of the year after they were shuttered as a cost-saving measure during the Fiscal Year 2027 budget process, it was announced Wednesday.

Mayor Todd Gloria, Council President Joe LaCava and Councilmember Jennifer Campbell announced that the city will reopen the 13 restrooms "after identifying funding to restore operations while maintaining a balanced city budget," according to a statement from the mayor.

"Balancing this year's budget required difficult choices, and closing restrooms was one of them," Gloria said at a news conference Wednesday morning. "I understand the frustration this has caused for families and visitors who use Mission Bay, and I have been clear that if a responsible path to get these facilities reopened, we should take it. Thanks to Councilmember Campbell and Council President LaCava for stepping up with funding from their districts, we have that path to reopen these restrooms for the remainder of the calendar year."

The reopening of more than half of Mission Bay Park's 24 public restrooms comes through a combination of Community Projects, Programs and Services allocations from LaCava and Campbell's districts, along with General Fund resources freed up by higher-than-expected state grant funding, the mayor's statement said.

"Making tough budget decisions in June allows us to pivot today. This was one budget cut that was too much to ask of the public," LaCava said. "Working with the mayor and Councilmember Campbell, we found the resources to reopen these restrooms so that every restroom around the bay and along the oceanfront is open. Using discretionary funds for this priority need is the right thing to do and is just the start of how we keep them open year-round."

Campbell said, "Working in partnership with the mayor's office and city operations, we have identified a path forward to address the Mission Bay Park bathroom closures in District 2. As the councilmember representing this community, I appreciate everyone who worked with my office to find a solution that will reopen with the bathrooms."

Katie Anastas / KPBS Councilmember Jennifer Campbell, District 2, speaks during a media event announcing the reopening of bathrooms in Mission Bay Park on Aug. 12, 2026.

The move to close the restrooms has been a controversial one since it went into effect in July, with people feeling the call of nature finding shuttered bathrooms and defecating or urinating outside the facilities, creating unsanitary conditions.

"I have been pushing hard against this public health issue alongside community leaders and local medical professionals since it was proposed," City Councilmember Raul Campillo said. "I'm proud that my advocacy, along with that of tens of thousands of San Diegans on this important issue finally got through to the mayor, and much-needed relief is coming to our community.

"I thank him for hearing what San Diegans have been asking for and delivering today. And though we will soon see these restrooms opened, the job is not done. They must be monitored and maintained, and I will continue to advocate for a cleaner, safer, more welcoming San Diego for everyone."

The funding to reopen the bathrooms is only secured through the end of the calendar year, and additional funding must be located for 2027.

The reopened restrooms are located at: El Carmel, Ventura Point, Bonita Cove East, Hospitality Point, Vacation Isle West, South Shores, North Cove, Crown Point South, Ski Beach North, Ski Beach Middle, Tecolote North, Playa Pacifica III and De Anza South.

"Mission Bay is one of San Diego's most treasured public spaces, we are all grateful the mayor and these councilmembers were able to identify new funding so that residents and visitors have access to all amenities," said Andy Field, director of the city's parks and recreation department. "Staff is prepared to restore service and will continue working to keep these facilities clean, safe and accessible."