KEN KRAMER’S ABOUT SAN DIEGO: The Romping Canines of Dog Beach

Stream the episode early beginning Aug. 1, 2026 with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Thursday Aug. 20, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV

We meet a North County woman who has amassed the largest collection of pop-up books west of the Mississippi; get an inside look at law enforcement 80-years ago; see things sent in by viewers from the desert to the sea and pay a loving visit to the romping canines of Dog Beach.

Watch On Your Schedule: Stream the episode early with KPBS Passport on KPBS+, a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience). Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

About The Series: This Emmy-winning show is a collection of stories about the history and people of the area we call home. Ranging over all of San Diego County, the stories often deal with little known things about our past, and how they relate to places we see every day. Almost every thing, and every place in San Diego has some kind of story behind it.

