San Diego County reopens 2 beach areas in Imperial Beach

San Diego County officials Tuesday announced that the beaches at End of Seacoast Drive and Cortez Avenue were reopened, following improved water quality standards.

The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality (DEHQ) on Monday issued an advisory for Harbor Beach, San Luis Rey River, and Oceanside Pier in Oceanside. "Beachgoers are advised that bacteria levels have exceeded state health standards and may cause illness," according to DEHQ.

La Jolla Children's Pool and La Jolla Cove remain under advisory due to excessive bacteria levels, health officials said.

A closure for shoreline from the international border to three- quarters of a mile north of the Tijuana River Outlet in Imperial Beach will remain closed "until sampling confirms these areas are safe for water contact," according to the county, which advised residents to avoid going into the water.

Updates on beach advisories and closure information are available at sdbeachinfo.com or by calling the 24-hour hotline at 619-338-2073.