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NPR+ podcast benefit for KPBS members

NPR+ is a KPBS member benefit offering podcast perks like sponsor-free listening, bonus episodes and archive access, plus special discounts.
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H1 title: NPR+ is a Benefit of Supporting KPBS!

NPR+ is a Benefit of Supporting KPBS!

We’re excited to announce that KPBS is now offering the NPR+ podcast benefit as a special thank you for sustaining members who commit to donating at least $10/month or $120/year.

Listen in these apps:

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What You Get with NPR+

  • Bonus Podcast Episodes
  • Early Access
  • Sponsor-Free Listening
  • Archive Access
  • Support Local Journalism
Frequently Asked Questions

NPR+ gives you access to special podcast perks, including sponsor-free listening, bonus episodes, archive access, and early release of select shows. NPR+ includes more than 25 NPR podcasts, such as Fresh Air, Book of the Day, Sunday Puzzle, and Sources & Methods.

NPR+ members also receive exclusive discounts, which may change over time. Current offers include an ongoing 25% discount at the NPR Shop.