NPR+ podcast benefit for KPBS members

What is NPR+?

NPR+ gives you access to special podcast perks, including sponsor-free listening, bonus episodes, archive access, and early release of select shows. NPR+ includes more than 25 NPR podcasts, such as Fresh Air, Book of the Day, Sunday Puzzle, and Sources & Methods.



NPR+ members also receive exclusive discounts, which may change over time. Current offers include an ongoing 25% discount at the NPR Shop.