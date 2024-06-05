NPR+ podcast benefit for KPBS members
NPR+ is a KPBS member benefit offering podcast perks like sponsor-free listening, bonus episodes and archive access, plus special discounts.
NPR+ Custom CSS
Support KPBS monthly and enjoy NPR+ sponsor free listening.
Support KPBS with a monthly gift and enjoy NPR+ with sponsor-free listening. Your support keeps local stories strong, our community connected, and the programs you love available to all.
What You Get with NPR+
- Bonus Podcast Episodes
- Early Access
- Sponsor-Free Listening
- Archive Access
- Support Local Journalism
Frequently Asked Questions
NPR+ gives you access to special podcast perks, including sponsor-free listening, bonus episodes, archive access, and early release of select shows. NPR+ includes more than 25 NPR podcasts, such as Fresh Air, Book of the Day, Sunday Puzzle, and Sources & Methods.
NPR+ members also receive exclusive discounts, which may change over time. Current offers include an ongoing 25% discount at the NPR Shop.
NPR+ members also receive exclusive discounts, which may change over time. Current offers include an ongoing 25% discount at the NPR Shop.
After becoming a sustaining KPBS member, you will receive an email from NPR’s Supporting Cast platform (help@supportingcast.fm) with the subject “Access your NPR+ benefits from KPBS.” Click the Get Started link in that email to activate your NPR+ access.
If you did not receive the email, go to plus.npr.org/request_access and enter the email address associated with your KPBS membership to request a new login link.
If you still have trouble, check your spam folder and make sure you used the same email address you used for your KPBS membership. For additional help, contact KPBS Audience & Member Services at (888) 399-5727, Monday–Friday, 9 AM–4 PM, option 5, or email membership@kpbs.org.
If you did not receive the email, go to plus.npr.org/request_access and enter the email address associated with your KPBS membership to request a new login link.
If you still have trouble, check your spam folder and make sure you used the same email address you used for your KPBS membership. For additional help, contact KPBS Audience & Member Services at (888) 399-5727, Monday–Friday, 9 AM–4 PM, option 5, or email membership@kpbs.org.
After activating NPR+, you can listen using the NPR app or most major podcast apps, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube Music, Overcast, Pocket Casts, and Podcast Addict.
Using the NPR app (recommended): Download the NPR app and log in using the same email address associated with your KPBS membership. Your NPR+ benefits will appear under the My NPR tab. It may take up to 24 hours after activation for benefits to appear.
Using other podcast apps: Open the NPR+ activation email and click the setup link from your smartphone. Select the podcast you want, choose your preferred app, and follow the prompts. You will need to repeat this for each podcast you add.
If using a computer, click the link in the activation email, enter your phone number, and you will receive a link to finish setup on your phone.
You can request a new setup email anytime by going to plus.npr.org/request_access and entering the email associated with your KPBS membership.
Using the NPR app (recommended): Download the NPR app and log in using the same email address associated with your KPBS membership. Your NPR+ benefits will appear under the My NPR tab. It may take up to 24 hours after activation for benefits to appear.
Using other podcast apps: Open the NPR+ activation email and click the setup link from your smartphone. Select the podcast you want, choose your preferred app, and follow the prompts. You will need to repeat this for each podcast you add.
If using a computer, click the link in the activation email, enter your phone number, and you will receive a link to finish setup on your phone.
You can request a new setup email anytime by going to plus.npr.org/request_access and entering the email associated with your KPBS membership.