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Education

San Diego Unified hopes to boost college and career prep this year

By Katie Anastas / Education Reporter
Contributors: Carlos Castillo / Video Journalist
Published August 10, 2026 at 5:49 PM PDT
Members of the robotics team at Patrick Henry High School demonstrate their robot's ability to shoot foam balls on Monday, Aug. 10, 2026.
Carlos Castillo
/
KPBS
Members of the robotics team at Patrick Henry High School demonstrate their robot's ability to shoot foam balls on Monday, Aug. 10, 2026.

At Patrick Henry High School on Monday, a robot launched yellow, grapefruit-sized foam balls into the air. The school’s robotics team built it.

“When I joined, I never looked back. Best decision of my life,” said senior Ruby Aguilera. “And now I feel like I really do make an impact on the team.”

Aguilera manufactured the robot’s parts. She’s part of a sub-team that takes the designers’ sketches and uses industrial machinery to make the parts, assemble the robot and wire it. She also taught a group of freshmen and other new team members how to repair and operate it.

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Students walk in this undated photo. San Diego, Calif.
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The Patrick Henry High School robotics team's robot launches foam balls in the quad on Monday, Aug. 10, 2026.
Carlos Castillo
/
KPBS
The Patrick Henry High School robotics team's robot launches foam balls in the quad on Monday, Aug. 10, 2026.

“What I like about robotics is the people,” she said. “I like being around people who just like learning.”

Aguilera is part of the engineering track at Patrick Henry. It’s one of several college, career and technical education pathways in the district. Other options include graphic design, patient care, architecture and child development.

The San Diego Unified School District wants more high schoolers to enroll in those pathways. It can help students narrow down what they might like to do after graduation, said Kerri Rose, who oversees Patrick Henry’s CCTE program.

“If a student were to start a course their freshman year and realize it's not for them, they don't have to continue,” she said. “It’s really an opportunity to explore.”

It’s also a way to find a community. Patrick Henry is the district’s largest high school, with 2,600 students, according to the district. Students stay together as they complete their pathway courses, Rose said.

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“Keeping school exciting, engaging and a place where you want to go each day,” she said.

Many of the classes meet course requirements for applying to the University of California or California State University systems, she said. Some pathways have opportunities for students to earn community college credit.

This year, Rose and other district leaders plan to add more workplace visits, job shadows and internships.

Last year, the state considered more than 70% of San Diego Unified graduates prepared for college or a career.

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Education ParentingKids
Katie Anastas
Katie Anastas covers education for KPBS News, from preschools and TK to universities and community colleges. Katie has covered school closures, child care shortages, Alaska Native education and statewide school funding issues for Alaska Public Media. In New York City, she reported on a controversial admissions process at the city's elite public high schools.
See stories by Katie Anastas

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